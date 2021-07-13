Los Angeles Clippers announce ACL surgery for Kawhi Leonard

LOS ANGELES — In a Tuesday evening news dump of sorts, during the MLB All-Star Game, the Los Angeles Clippers announced that star forward Kawhi Leonard underwent successful surgery to repair a partial ACL tear.
Leonard got injured in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz and went on to miss the Clippers' final eight playoff games before they were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns.
Leonard has a $36 million player option for the 2021-22 season, which he can pick up and then become an unrestricted free agent next summer, or he can leave it on the table and explore other options.
Leonard averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 52 regular-season games this season. He averaged over 27 points a game in the prior season.
His timeline for recovery is unknown at this time.
SUBSCRIBE: Locked On Clippers is your daily podcast for all things Los Angeles Clippers. Listen for free wherever you get your podcasts.
SUBSCRIBE: Locked On NBA podcast is your daily podcast for NBA news, rumors and analysis. Listen for free wherever you get your podcasts.