Kyrie Irving missing Nets practices as team uncertain about vaccination intentions

Kyrie Irving has now missed two Nets practices since their return to New York. He won't be permitted to practice or play in home games if he's unvaccinated.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Kyrie Irving has now missed a second practice since the Nets returned to Brooklyn after training camp in San Diego as speculation grows that it is due to his vaccination status.

While Irving has not publicly declared his status, his in-person absence from team media days in Brooklyn and now practices have fueled speculation that the star point guard is not vaccinated and may not have intentions to get vaccinated.

New York has a mandate requiring coronavirus vaccinations for athletes who play in or practice in the city. The NBA has said players must follow local laws. The Nets, Knicks and Warriors currently fall under local jurisdictions where home players must be vaccinated to enter facilities and ultimately play in games.

Nets GM Sean Marks previously said, before training camp, that he didn't expect any players on the team to miss time because of the vaccination rules.

But now, after training camp, it appears the team is not sure. Head coach Steve Nash said on Wednesday that he did not know Irving's current status or what that will mean for the team.

“I don’t know. I can’t answer that. As it stands now, no. So we’ll see what happens. But I don’t really want to speculate on something that is just currently up in the air," Nash said, according to the Associated Press' Brian Mahoney.

Kevin Durant said Wednesday fellow players support his right to a personal decision.

“We are anxious to be a whole team and Ky’s a huge part of what we do, but he’s dealing with something personal right now,” Durant said according to the Associated Press. “And while he’s dealing with that, we’re going to focus on us here in the gym, keep working. And when he’s ready to figure that out, he’ll figure that out.”

If Irving decides not to get vaccinated, he could still play in away games, but not any home games for the Nets. Whether they would decide to play him for only road games is unknown at this time.

On Wednesday's Locked On Today podcast, Locked On Nets host Adam Armbrecht joined the show to talk about where the Nets are at with Irving.

Can the Nets afford to be patient with Irving with James Harden and Kevin Durant already on the roster and vaccinated?

"If there had ever been a world where the Nets could’ve achieved getting James Harden and Kevin Durant to Brooklyn without having the first step be Kyrie Irving, they would have done that in a heartbeat," Armbrecht said on Locked On Today. "And, what you saw from Harden in the new role he took on in Brooklyn, I don’t want to say it alleviates the stress of not having Kyrie Irving but there’s a quiet confidence."

The Nets play their first home game of the season on Oct. 24. If Irving does not choose to get vaccinated, he won't be paid for games he misses. Irving would be set to make nearly $35 million this season if he misses no games.