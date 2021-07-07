Is Cade Cunningham the clear and obvious choice to be picked No. 1 by the Detroit Pistons?

Is Cade Cunningham the overwhelming type of favorite to go No. 1 that we saw with Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and others?

DETROIT — We're three weeks away from the 2021 NBA Draft and the Detroit Pistons have the No. 1 overall pick.

Heading into the draft there's always some speculation on who will be picked first, but some years it's overwhelming and obvious and clear and for sure and definite who will be selected first.

We're talking years like John Wall in 2010, Kyrie Irving in 2011, Anthony Davis in 2012, Ben Simmons in 2016, Zion Williamson in 2019.

Is this one of those years? Oklahoma state guard Cade Cunningham has owned much of the No. 1 pick talk for the past six months. He himself definitely believes it is, as he has said he's only visiting with the team that has the first pick ahead of the draft.

Locked On Pistons host Ku Khahil reported last week that barring any "Godfather"-type offer, Cade Cunningham is the "overwhelming favorite" to be drafted No. 1 by Detroit.

The other two prospects in the top three are former USC forward/center Evan Mobley and Jalen Green, a 5-star recruit who went to the G-League rather than playing college ball.

Both are probably close to being locks for the second and third pick with Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs right behind.

Is this year for Cunningham similar to those previous Irving, Simmons and Williamson years where we definitely knew who was going No. 1? The betting market certainly says so. Cunningham is a whopping -2500 to go No. 1 over at BetOnline. At other locations Cunningham's odds are as guaranteed as -10000.

Khahil said with selecting Cade Cunningham, Detroit's rebuild goes from as many as five years before to now maybe as little as two years before they are back contending in the playoffs.

The Pistons drafted Saddiq Bey with the 19th pick last year and he impressed in his rookie season, so much so that he may be considered a top five pick in a re-draft of last year's class with his All-Rookie First Team honor. They also got Killian Hayes in last year's draft, who was good in limited time last season, as well as Isaiah Stewart, who made the All-Rookie second team.

Detroit also off-loaded aging talent in Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose to go full-on into this youth movement.

They certainly seem to have taken advantage of the three first round picks they had in 2020. Adding Cunningham to be the team's star and the Pistons could have a great core going into next season to potentially make a big leap in a couple of years.