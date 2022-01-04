Embiid, Harris help lead 76ers to 144-114 rout of Hornets

Philadelphia tied its franchise record of 21 3-pointers, last set on March 1, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 29 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 144-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Philadelphia tied its franchise record of 21 3-pointers, last set on March 1, 2020.

Tobias Harris added 23 points and had a season-high five three-pointers as the Sixers placed seven players in double figures and was able to play their bench for the majority of the fourth quarter.

James Harden had 12 points and 13 assists for Philadelphia.

Miles Bridges had 20 points for Charlotte, who has already wrapped up a berth in the East's play-in tournament. PJ Washington had 14 points while LaMelo Ball added 13 for the Hornets.

UPDATE: #Hornets say Gordon Hayward is probable to play tomorrow at #Sixers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 1, 2022

Philadelphia broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Charlotte by a 45-27 margin and hitting on 17 of 22 shots in the period, including 7 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc to break open a 58-53 halftime edge.

The Hornets struggled to defend the 3-point line, allowing the Sixers to shoot 21-for-43 (48.8 percent) from beyond the arc.

Embiid scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the first half as Philadelphia's offense seemed to flow more through Harden, who was 4-for-15 from the floor in the Sixers' 102-94 loss at Detroit on Thursday night. Harden became more of a distributor, getting the ball to Embiid down low and Harris in the corner.

MORE NEWS: USC headed to national title game after win over Louisville

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.