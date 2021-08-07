Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history again and today's sports stories you need to know

Shohei Ohtani continues to have one of the most remarkable seasons baseball has seen. Plus, the Lightning are champs again and a lookahead to NBA Finals Game 2.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani made history again on Wednesday when he hit his 32nd home run, breaking Hideki Matsui's record for homers in a major league season by a Japanese player.

Ohtani's 32 home runs lead Major League Baseball. And, we're not even at the All-Star break yet.

On Sunday, Ohtani became the first MLB player ever to make an All-Star Game roster as both a pitcher and a position player.

On the Locked On Today podcast, Locked On Angels host Brent Maguire joined the show to discuss how unique this season is from Ohtani that we're watching.

It's hard to know in present time but are we seeing the most remarkable season ever from a player in baseball?

"What he's doing out there every day as a two-way player is a completely insane," Maguire said on Locked On Today. "The fact that he's out there every single day day doing what he's doing at the absolute highest level, that to me is one of the most remarkable things."

Ohtani pitched seven innings in a win against the Red Sox on Tuesday night and then in a day game on Wednesday hit a 433-foot home run, which broke the Japanese-born player record.

"It's really hard to fathom, sometimes you have to pinch yourself and say this has never happened before," Maguire said.

On the mound, Ohtani is 4-1 on the year with a 3.49 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 13 starts. He's batting .279 with a .700 slugging percentage with an MLB-best 32 home runs.

