Mets' Javy Baez retaliates against booing fans, owner calls gesture 'unacceptable'

Baez put two thumbs down when he crossed the plate after hitting a home run on Sunday in retaliation to Mets fans who have been booing him in recent weeks.

NEW YORK — What in the world is going on with the New York Mets?

They won on Sunday, picking up their second straight win following a 2-12 skid.

Infielder Javier Baez, who the Mets traded for at the deadline in July, has somewhat struggled since joining the team, batting just .207 with three homers and five RBIs in 16 games. On Sunday, he responded to Mets fans who have been booing him at home games by putting up a thumbs down gesture to the crowd after he crossed the plate on a home run.

When he was asked after the game about what that meant Baez indicated to reporters it was for the fans, saying it affects him negatively when he strikes out and gets booed by Mets fans.

"It doesn't really get to me, but I want to let them know that when we're successful, we're going to do the same thing to let them know how it feels," Baez said.

👎NEW EPISODE👎



⚾️ #Mets pulled out a series victory, but unfortunately that wasn't what the big story was, as Javy Báez revealed the meaning of the 'thumbs down' celebration.



⚾️ @FinkelsteinRyan breaks down the big dispute and whether or not it's worth getting upset about. pic.twitter.com/Fg9CbY5RFn — Locked On Mets (@LockedOnMets) August 30, 2021

Well, it became a "thing" because Mets president Sandy Alderson released a statement on Sunday night saying the gestures and comments by Baez and any other players are unacceptable and won't be tolerated.

Mets owner Steve Cohen told the New York Post it was unacceptable that Mets players are "messing with fans."

“These are young guys and sometimes we forget they are on a public stage and can make mistakes,” Cohen told The Post. “They hit the third rail, though, by messing with fans. And it is unacceptable. Hopefully, this is a teaching moment and they will learn from this.”

Other Mets players on Twitter downplayed the gesture. Kevin Pillar tweeted that fans shouldn't read too much into this.

"No I’m not booing the fans. We are having fun," he tweeted, in part.

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman echoed his sentiment.

"FACTS! Media always searching for anything to cause controversy," Stroman tweeted. "Stop playing into these narratives. It’s all fake bull****. We won today. That’s all that matters. On to the next not dwelling in the past…same mindset we’ve had all year! Thankful for this squad! @Mets."

Locked On Mets podcast host Ryan Finkelstein discussed Baez' response to booing fans in Monday's episode. Finkelstein says he doesn't believe fans should boo, but also believes players shouldn't care if fans boo.

"Javier Baez shouldn't have said what he said in the press conference, because he shouldn't have illuminated an issue that needed no illumination...Just like Kevin Pillar said on Twitter, it's not that deep, it's just something we do," Finkelstein said.