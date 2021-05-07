2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Red Sox lead the way, Ohtani makes history

DENVER — The MLB announced the 2021 MLB All-Star rosters on Sunday for the 89th edition of the Midsummer Classic.
The headlines for the rosters mostly come out of the American League. Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is the first player named an All-Star as both a position player and pitcher, the Boston Red Sox have the most All-Stars and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., son of 9-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero, led the MLB in voting.
The Guerreros are the 15th father-son duo in MLB history to each be named All-Stars and fifth father-son pair chosen to the game as starters. At 22 years old, Guerrero Jr. is the youngest player to ever lead in All-Star voting.
SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On MLB podcast is your daily podcast for all MLB news, rumors and analysis. Listen for free wherever you get your podcasts.
Below are the rosters for the American League and National League announced on Sunday. An asterisk denotes the player's first All-Star selection. All-caps denotes All-Star starters.
American League
Pitchers:
- Matt Barnes*, RHP, Boston Red Sox
- Shane Bieber, RHP, Cleveland Indians
- Aroldis Chapman, LHP, New York Yankees
- Gerrit Cole, RHP, New York Yankees
- Nathan Eovaldi*, RHP, Boston Red Sox
- Kyle Gibson*, RHP, Texas Rangers
- Liam Hendriks, RHP, Chicago White Sox
- Yusei Kikuchi*, LHP, Seattle Mariners
- Lance Lynn, RHP, Chicago White Sox
- Ryan Pressly, RHP, Houston Astros
- Carlos Rodon*, LHP, Chicago White Sox
- Gregory Soto*, LHP, Detroit Tigers
Pitcher/Designated Hitter:
- SHOHEI OHTANI*, RHP/DH, Los Angeles Angels
Catchers:
- SALVADOR PEREZ, C, Kansas City Royals
- Mike Zunino*, C, Tampa Bay Rays
Infielders:
- Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros
- Bo Bichette*, SS, Toronto Blue Jays
- XANDER BOGAERTS, SS, Boston Red Sox
- Carlos Correa, SS, Houston Astros
- RAFAEL DEVERS*, 3B, Boston Red Sox
- VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR.*, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays
- Matt Olson*, 1B, Oakland Athletics
- Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians
- MARCUS SEMIEN*, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays
- Jared Walsh*, 1B, Los Angeles Angels
Outfielders:
- Michael Brantley, OF, Houston Astros
- Joey Gallo, OF, Texas Rangers
- Adolis Garcia*, OF, Texas Rangers
- TEOSCAR HERNANDEZ*, OF, Toronto Blue Jays
- AARON JUDGE, OF, NEW YORK YANKEES
- Cedric Mullins*, OF, Baltimore Orioles
- MIKE TROUT (inactive), OF, Los Angeles Angels
Designated Hitters:
- Nelson Cruz, DH, Minnesota Twins
- J.D. Martinez, DH, Boston Red Sox
National League
Pitchers:
- Corbin Burnes*, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers
- Yu Darvish, RHP, San Diego Padres
- Jacob deGrom, RHP, New York Mets
- Kevin Gausman*, RHP, San Francisco Giants
- Josh Hader, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers
- Craig Kimbrel, RHP, Chicago Cubs
- German Marquez*, RHP, Colorado Rockies
- Mark Melancon, RHP, San Diego Padres
- Alex Reyes*, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals
- Trevor Rogers*, LHP, Miami Marlins
- Zack Wheeler*, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies
- Brandon Woodruff, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers
Catchers:
- BUSTER POSEY, C, San Francisco Giants
- J.T. Realmuto, C, Philadelphia Phillies
Infielders:
- Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves
- NOLAN ARENADO, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals
- Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs
- Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco Giants
- Jake Cronenworth*, 2B, San Diego Padres
- Eduardo Escobar*, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks
- ADAM FRAZIER*, 2B, Pittsburgh Pirates
- FREDDIE FREEMAN, 1B, Atlanta Braves
- Max Muncy, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers
- FERNANDO TATIS JR.*, SS, San Diego Padres
- Trea Turner*, SS, Washington Nationals
Outfielders:
- RONALD ACUNA JR., OF, Atlanta Braves
- Mookie Betts, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
- NICK CASTELLANOS*, OF, Cincinnati Reds
- Bryan Reynolds*, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Kyle Schwarber* (inactive), OF, Washington Nationals
- Juan Soto*, OF, Washington Nationals
- Chris Taylor*, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
- JESSE WINKER*, OF, Cincinnati Reds
The Red Sox lead the way with five All-Stars and the Blue Jays have four. In the NL, the Brewers and Padres each have four.
Both leagues have 17 first-time All-Star selections for 34 total.
The 89th All-Star Game is in Denver at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13. The MLB heads to the All-Star break following games on Sunday, July 11.
SUBSCRIBE: The all-new Locked On MLB YouTube channel is now live.