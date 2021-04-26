The ultimate NFL mock draft for 2021: who will your team pick?

With the 2021 NFL Draft approaching, hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network participated in their own mock draft.

CLEVELAND — The 2021 NFL Draft is just days away and the chatter around this year's event is reaching a fever pitch.

That includes the discussion on the Locked On Podcast Network, which has daily podcasts for all 32 NFL teams, hosted by local experts. This year, the hosts projected the first-round with a 2021 Ultimate Mock Draft.

While some picks were obvious, others threw listeners -- and fellow hosts -- for a loop. What follows are all 32 first-round picks -- as well as every other team's first pick of the draft -- from this year's 2021 Ultimate Mock Draft, complete with explanations from each show's host.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Locked On Jaguars' Tony Wiggins: "This is a no-brainer choice for the Jaguars as the highest-rated prospect in years at the most important position is available. Lawrence is solid in every area and even-keeled for a franchise in need of stability and direction."

2. New York Jets - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Locked On Jets' John Butchko: " After the failures of Sam Darnold, the Jets need to try once again to find their quarterback. Wilson's arm talent and accuracy give him the potential to be special."

3. San Francisco 49ers - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Locked On 49ers' Brian Peacock: " Justin Fields is the only selection for the 49ers here. Trey Lance has excellent tools, but only one season of 1-AA tape and Mac Jones lacks the upside of a Top-3 pick. Fields has the arm talent, athleticism and competitive toughness to become a superstar under Kyle Shanahan."

4. Atlanta Falcons - Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Locked On Falcons' Aaron Freeman: " Kyle Pitts gives the Falcons immediate value in one of their biggest weaknesses from 2020: the ability to convert in the red zone. Then you can couple that with his immense, long-term potential to inherit the role currently held by wide receiver Julio Jones as the go-to playmaker in the passing attack."

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Locked On Bengals' Jake Liscow and James Rapien: " Ja'Marr Chase will help restore the deep ball prowess we saw from Joe Burrow at LSU and can win at every level of the field, while we believe we can improve the OL on day 2. If things go well, Burrow throwing to Chase in the NFL could be better than if Syracuse duo Donovan McNabb and Marvin Harrison stayed together in the league."

6. Miami Dolphins - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Locked On Dolphins' Kyle Crabbs: "With both Kyle Pitts and Ja'Marr Chase off the board, the Dolphins elected to target a pass-catcher with previous working experience with Tua Tagovailoa. DeVonta Smith received consideration but ultimately Waddle’s speed to pair with new signing Will Fuller was too good to pass up -- remember, Waddle was out producing Smith through Alabama’s first four games."

7. Detroit Lions - Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions

Locked On Lions' Matt Dery: "The Detroit Lions selected Penei Sewell out of Oregon because he's the best player available at number 7 and also fills a need at right tackle for the team. Sewell is physical and talented and fits what Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell are looking for in this rebuild."

8. Carolina Panthers - Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Locked On Panthers' Julian Council: "Despite trading one of this year's sixth-round picks and a second and fourth in 2022, the Carolina Panthers invest in a franchise QB via the draft. Darnold will likely start this year, setting up 2022 for Lance and the Panthers to take control of a division sans Drew Brees in New Orleans and with Matt Ryan and Tom Brady’s days numbered."

9. Denver Broncos - Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Locked On Broncos' Cody Roark: "Horn's athletic measurables and physical nature in press and off-man coverage will help the Broncos defense immediately, despite the team adding Kyle Fuller (one-year deal) and Ronald Darby (three-year deal). With Bryce Callahan entering one of the final remaining years of his deal, Denver didn't have to think twice about adding arguably the best cornerback in the 2021 NFL Draft class."

10. Dallas Cowboys - Patrick Surtain II, CB, Cowboys

Locked On Cowboys' Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool: " Not much surprise when the Cowboys took Patrick Surtain II at the 10th overall pick, as their need met value. Dallas will reunite him with his former Alabama teammate to immediately upgrade a position that the Cowboys had targeted for improvement."

11. New York Giants - Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

Locked On Giants' Patricia Traina: " The Giants currently have question marks at both guard spots and right tackle. At left guard, Shane Lemieux and Will Hernandez, both career left guards, are projected to slug it out, with the loser likely to end up as depth. On the right side, veteran Zach Fulton is penciled in as the starter, but if the Giants can somehow land Rashawn Slater, he’d provide an instant upgrade at that spot."

12. Philadelphia Eagles - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Locked On Eagles' Louie DiBiase and Gino Cammerlleri: " With the departure of DSsean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, the Eagles wide receiver room is currently one of the youngest and arguably one of the least skilled position groups in the NFL. How do you fix that? Draft a back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver who also just happened to win the Heisman."

13. Los Angeles Chargers - Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

Locked On Chargers' Daniel Wade and Dave Droegemeier: " The Los Angeles Chargers select offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker to complete an offensive line rebuild that will now feature four new starters in 2021. The recent narrative is that Vera-Tucker projects as a guard at the next level but we believe in the tackle ability he showed in 2020, and are fully invested in protecting young star quarterback Justin Herbert."

14. Minnesota Vikings - Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan

Locked On Vikings' Luke Braun: " After no successful trades came to fruition, I took my favorite pass rusher in the class. Kwity Paye is a tenacious player, an elite athlete, and is polished enough to contribute day 1 while his technique develops, making him the perfect prospect to be Andre Patterson's next big success story."

15. New England Patriots - Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Locked On Patriots' Mike D'Abate: " The New England Patriots need at quarterback, paired with his availability at number 15, were the deciding factors in choosing Mac Jones, here. Jones might initially be a work-in-progress, but his knowledge and instincts at the position will allow him to develop a solid synergy with the Patriots’ playmakers, coaching staff and his protectors on the offensive line."

16. Arizona Cardinals - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Locked On Cardinals' Bo Brack and Alex Clancy: " The Arizona Cardinals badly need to fill their cornerback room. Although there are health concerns stemming from two previous back surgeries, Caleb Farley’s elite skillset put the Cardinals in a situation where they couldn’t pass on the Virginia Tech cornerback."

17. Las Vegas Raiders - Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Locked On Raiders' Q Myers: " Darrisaw is a natural left tackle but the Raiders have Kolton Miller who they selected in the first round of the 2018 Draft (and just gave a 3-year contract extension) at that position so Darrisaw kicks over to the right tackle spot that was recently vacated by the trade of Trent Brown to the New England Patriots. The Raiders deconstructed their O-line this offseason and the acquisition of Darrisaw is a major step in putting the pieces back together."

18. Miami Dolphins - Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Locked On Dolphins' Kyle Crabbs: " At No. 18, the Dolphins opt to continue the trend of Alabama skill players to surround Tagovailoa. Harris can do all of the same things as current feature back Myles Gaskin but does so with 30 extra pounds."

19. Washington Football Team - Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Locked On WFT's Chris Russell and David Harrison: " The Washington Football Team has done solid work upgrading at the cornerback, wide receiver, and quarterback positions -- even if Ryan Fitzpatrick is just a bridge to the future. With that in mind, taking the best player available is influenced a little by remaining positional needs, and it makes adding Micah Parsons an easy choice at No. 19."

20. Chicago Bears - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Locked On Bears' Lorin Cox: "With none of the top offensive linemen or cornerbacks left on the board, the Bears stick with the best player available and add one of the best pure route-runners in this draft. Rashod Bateman gives Chicago some insurance for Allen Robinson and upgrades the supporting cast for Andy Dalton and any quarterback of the future."

21. [TRADE] Dallas Cowboys - Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia

Locked On Cowboys' Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool: " Dallas saw Ojulari as a player they liked as a trade back target if they wanted to move back from 10. When he fell past 20, the elite pass rusher’s value became too good to ignore. Dallas leveraged some of their extra draft capital to move up from 44 to get him at 21."

22. Tennessee Titans - Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Locked On Titans' Tyler Rowland: " The Titans have a major need at the cornerback position after releasing both starters, Malcolm Butler and Adoree Jackson, earlier in the offseason. Greg Newsome not only brings scheme versatility and elite athletic traits, but adds talent and youth where the Titans sorely needed it."

23. New York Jets - Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

Locked On Jets' John Butchko: " The value wasn't there at positions of greater need for the Jets like cornerback and guard so they add Marshall. He is a high upside playmaker who won't be pressed into the starting lineup until he's ready."

24. Pittsburgh Steelers - Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Locked On Steelers' Christopher Carter: " The Steelers’ most blatant need in this draft is a true playmaker running back who can help balance their offense as early as this season. His speed, explosiveness and vision will bring a big boost to how the Steelers offense operates and fit into a new vision under the new offensive coordinator Matt Canada."

25. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami (Fla.)

Locked On Jaguars' Tony Wiggins: "T o get the best pass rusher in the draft at the end of the round is a massive bonus for Urban Meyer in Year 1. Defensive Coordinator Joe Cullen wants to run multiple fronts, Ravens style, and Phillips provides another body to accomplish that."

26. Cleveland Browns - Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Locked On Browns' Jeff Lloyd: " The selection of Eric Stokes gives the Browns an insurance policy if Greedy Williams' balky shoulder does not improve. Stokes was a two and a half year starter at Georgia and has good length and speed to run with any wide receiver in the NFL."

27. Baltimore Ravens - Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah, LB, Notre Dame

Locked On Ravens' Kevin Oestreicher: "Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah doesn't fill an immediate need for the Baltimore Ravens, but he certainly would be one of the best prospects still remaining on the board if he's available when Baltimore picks at No. 27. He's a do-it-all chess piece, spending time at linebacker, safety, and slot cornerback, and could operate in a multitude of roles for Don Martindale and the Ravens' defense."

28. New Orleans Saints - Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Locked On Saints' Ross Jackson: "The Saints have needs on the defensive line starting with pass rusher, but also need a linebacker that can produce in both coverage and the run game. Enter Zaven Collins, the 6’4”, 260-pound jack-of-all-trades that fits the Saints’ bill as a player who can serve multiple roles."

29. Green Bay Packers - Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Locked On Packers' Peter Bukowski: " One of the best cover safeties in football, Trevon Moehrig led college football in pass breakups the last two years and he can cover in the slot as well as play deep. His playmaking skills would land Green Bay a versatile, ball-hawking safety room."

30. Buffalo Bills - Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Locked On Bills' Joe Marino: "With the top cornerbacks of defensive ends off the board, pulling the trigger on the sliding Teven Jenkins was an easy decision. He is a mauler in the run game that would make the Buffalo offense more physical. He could challenge Cody Ford for the starting left guard job from Day One."

31. Baltimore Ravens - Liam Eichenberg, OL, Notre Dame

Locked On Ravens' Kevin Oestreicher: "Eichenberg stands at 6-foot-6, weighs 305 pounds, and would be a nice way to start the post-Brown era possessing outstanding power and is a force in the run game. While he's better as a run blocker than a pass blocker, he does a bit of everything well and would shore up the Ravens' offensive line for 2021 and beyond."

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami (Fla.)

Locked On Bucs' James Yarcho and David Harrison: "Having the luxury of returning all 22 starters from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl squad means future needs with the ability to impact this season are the priority at 32. Miami's Gregory Rousseau adds talented depth on the edge while securing a potential replacement for Jason Pierre-Paul in 2022 should he retire, or if Jason Licht needs to let him walk to help balance some of the future money the team doled out this off-season."