Locked On Phillies host talks tough start, new rules & season outlook

Locked On Phillies host Dan Wilson broke down why the team is struggling to start the season, and what the outlook is for the rest of the season.

PHILADELPHIA — For a Philadelphia Phillies team entering 2021, there were high hopes of a division title.

Now, 71 games in with a record of 34-38 and sitting five games back of the first place New York Mets, the Phillies appear to be at a crossroads.

The team is heading to Flushing this weekend to face the Mets in a pivotal four game series that could help determine the team's trade deadline strategy with a little over a month until July 31.

With lackluster performances from stars like Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto, will the team wave the white flag on 2021?

Locked on Phillies host Dan Wilson offered his thoughts on the team so far this season.

Here is a snippet of that conversation:

CALE AHEARN: The team is heading to New York to face the Mets this weekend. Huge series.

If they are not able to take a couple of these games this weekend, is it time for the front office to wave the white flag?

DAN WILSON: It's starting to feel like it, right?

You're right. This is a huge series for the Phils.

I believe after this weekend, they only have six left against the Mets.

You have a doubleheader coming up tomorrow, you have a Saturday game, and a Sunday game.

Splitting two and two doesn't, you know, catch up any ground.

This team has been pretty bad on the road so far this season.

You say, maybe they have to find a way to get three of four.

It almost seems like a bit of a lofty goal, but I don't know where else you look at this.

But in terms of waving the white flag, I don't even know that would look like.

You have Bryce Harper in Year Three of a thirteen year contract.

You just signed J.T. Realmuto to a five-year deal.

You have close to $450 million committed to the two of them.

You're not going to start selling at the deadline, short of Bryce Harper a couple years from now requesting a trade out of Philadelphia.

I don't want to start any rumors or anything like that, I don't have any probable cause to say that -- it just feels like it that's where this thing might be heading.

You can watch the full interview in the clip above.