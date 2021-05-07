The Eagles chose the field over Fields | Locked On Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles could be in the market for a quarterback in 2022, if Jalen Hurts falters.

PHILADELPHIA — There may not have been anyone happier last Thursday night than quarterback Jalen Hurts after the Philadelphia Eagles moved up to the 10th overall pick to select Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith.

Not only did the offense add a Heisman winner who was a former college teammate of Hurts, but the move also confirmed that Hurts would get a chance in 2021 to prove he can be the face of the franchise.

Although they moved up to take Smith, the Eagles had an opportunity to change their minds and take a top quarterback prospect in Ohio State’s Justin Fields, who surprisingly fell outside of the top 10. While it may seem like Philadelphia chose Hurts over Fields, the real story is the Eagles chose the field over Fields.

The organization certainly has a level of belief in Hurts, which played into the decision to pass on Fields. Owner Jeffery Lurie reportedly told the front office to build around Hurts this offseason.

On top of bringing in Smith, a former teammate, the Eagles also hired a family friend of Hurts in Brian Johnson to be his QB coach, and they also drafted him a potential long-term center in Landon Dickerson.

But was Hurts the driving force in their 1st round decision?

After all, the Eagles have been reportedly interested in Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson if legal issues are resolved, they were also rumored to have been attempting to trade up for BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, and they also have three 1st round picks in 2022 to help find a signal caller if Hurts doesn’t get the job done.

The reason Philadelphia was comfortable going in another direction is the optionality they have at the most important position. General manager Howie Roseman said it himself in a press conference prior to the draft. “Flexibility creates opportunity”.

It might not have been that Roseman and the Eagles had Hurts ranked ahead of Fields as a prospect.

Add the potential of Hurts on top of the chance multiple star veteran QBs are available for trade next year, three 1st round picks in 2022, and it equals Roseman banking on three or more ways to find his next franchise player, rather than putting all his eggs in the Justin Fields basket.

The move could be costly if Fields turns out to be a star with the Chicago Bears, Hurts doesn’t make that same step, and the top veterans and prospects in 2022 are out of reach. However, it does appear Roseman is ready to bank on at least one of those outcomes coming to fruition.