2021 quarterback matchups can really show us what tier Jalen Hurts is on | Locked On Eagles

The NFL schedule release Wednesday will show exactly the path the Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts will face in 2021.

PHILADELPHIA — In just a few hours, the NFL will release the 2021 schedule.

Thus begins the wins and losses predictions, a look at primetime matchups, how schedules were balanced based on strength of opponent, and an added level of excitement after the Eagles announced Lincoln Financial Field will have no capacity limit for home games.

Another element to the schedule release that always comes with intrigue is the quarterback matchups. As the famous saying goes, it is a quarterback driven league.

Although signal-callers aren’t on the field at the same time when facing off, it is always intriguing to see which games could turn into shootouts between the league’s most exciting quarterbacks.

For the Eagles, they have an entertaining, dual-threat quarterback to watch in Jalen Hurts, but the jury is still out on what kind of long-term starter he could be. General manager Howie Roseman said on Sirius XM NFL Radio last week he hopes Hurts can “grab the job and run with it”.

The organization made sure to strengthen his support system this offseason drafting Heisman-winning receiver DeVonta Smith, center Landon Dickerson in the second round, and perhaps college football’s best receiving running back in Kenneth Gainwell out of Memphis.

Now, it is time to see where Hurts will stack up against quarterbacks on the 2021 schedule that are in many different tiers.

The Eagles play multiple elite veteran quarterbacks, promising young players at the position, and quarterbacks that, like Hurts, still have to prove they can be the face of a franchise.

Matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Buccaneers will show us how Hurts can fare against Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, arguably the two best quarterbacks in the NFL, who faced off in last year’s Super Bowl.

A road game against the Atlanta Falcons will put Hurts up against former MVP Matt Ryan and a loaded offense.

Then, there are the matchups against the young guns.

Philadelphia will host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Although, both Herbert and Hurts were picked in the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert was an early first round selection as the Chargers made him their QB of the future. Hurts was selected to be a high-end backup for Carson Wentz. Herbert confirmed to LA he was what he was drafted to be. Can Hurts prove he is more than what the Eagles intended for him?

If not, it could be even tougher to swallow in 2021 as Philadelphia takes on the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. These are teams with rookie QBs in Zach Wilson and Trey Lance that the Eagles either failed to trade up for in the 2021 draft or chose not to pursue with Hurts in-mind.

If Hurts doesn’t take another step, he could be seen as simply a good/average starter that is a top-tier backup to another eventual franchise signal caller.

The Eagles play many quarterbacks that have either fallen in that tier (Washington’s Ryan Fitzpatrick and Las Vegas Raiders starter Derek Carr) and like Hurts, are fighting to remove that label.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones heads into a Year 3 that could be make-or-break. Jameis Winston will likely be the starter against the Eagles for the New Orleans Saints, hoping to prove he can be the heir apparent to Drew Brees.

Sam Darnold and Drew Lock find themselves in the same boat with the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, attempting to maximize offenses loaded with young weapons.

It will be interesting to see how Hurts compares to these quarterbacks in multiple tiers.

Considering the deep supporting casts some of their opponents have, and the thin cornerback group on the Eagles defense, Philadelphia will likely find out pretty quickly if Hurts can keep up.