Should Penguins make trade moves amid losing skid? | Locked On Penguins

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are in danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since Sidney Crosby's rookie season.

As it stands, the Penguins are out based on total points, although they rank 7th in the Eastern Conference based on point percentage.

Unfortunately, Pittsburgh left the door wide open for the New York Islanders after blowing a lead to that very team Monday en route to their third straight loss. The other two most recent losses included one against the New Jersey Devils and another to the Islanders.

They still have games in hand on the competition, hence the advantage in terms of point percentage. But, as Hunter Hodies of the Locked on Penguins podcast argues, it's time for general manager Ron Hextall to act on the trade market.

"It's time for this GM to make some changes," Hodies said. "You can only say so many times 'I like my team on paper. You have 10 days until the trade deadline."

Hodies added the Toronto Maple Leafs just found a way to acquire Ryan O'Reilly, and you can't use ther salary cap as an excuse to get something done.

It sounds like Hextall is looking around, but isn't ready to break the bank.

Hextall Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic he's looking to avoid paying high prices for a rental player while trying to boost their lineup.

“It depends on the fit, it depends on the price," Hextall said. "I’m not willing to give up the world for rentals. But we’re looking at everything and looking at the prices, and we’ll see what makes sense for us.

"Obviously there’s cap constraints so we’ve got to be creative, like a lot of teams.”

With high end talent like Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Jake Guentzel to work with up front, Hextall added he's looking mainly to boost the bottom six.