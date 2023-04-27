What Bryan Reynolds' record contract extension means for Pirates | Locked On Pirates

The deal worth $106.75M is the largest in team history.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are having a surprising 2023 season. They’re in the lead in the National League Central Division with a 16-8 record, and they just signed a player to a $100M contract for the first time in franchise history.

Before Tuesday’s announcement of their 8-year/$106.75M extension with outfielder Bryan Reynolds, the Pirates were one of four teams who never signed a player to a $100M contract. That distinction belongs to the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals, and Oakland Athletics.

The deal runs through 2030 with a club option for 2031. Reynolds requested a trade during the offseason because, at the time, he didn’t think the Pirates were willing to make a long-term deal with him. He was set to become a free agent in 2025.

Now, Reynolds is set until his age 34 season, and he can refuse trades to six teams.

Host Ethan Smith reacted to the news of Reynold’s deal on Tuesday’s episode of Locked On Pirates.

Smith said, “From the moment that I began with this network, Bryan Reynolds was the talk of the town with regards to trades and what team was going to acquire him.”

Because that has been the M.O. of the Pirates' ownership and front office for a while now, their fans have had to sit back and watch as their good players get shipped to other teams. Guys like Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon, Josh Bell, Joe Musgrove, and Andrew McCutchen, who is back with the Pirates in 2023, were traded away.

So far in 2023, Reynolds is hitting .294/.319/.553 with five home runs. He also has five doubles and has knocked in 18 runs in 22 games.

Smith discussed how the Pirates had some chances to unload Reynolds and didn’t do it. They could have done it during a few recent trade deadline periods and during this offseason when he requested the trade, but they didn’t. Instead, Reynolds now has the largest contract ever handed out to a Pirates player.

Reynolds’ best season was in 2021 when he hit .302/.390/.522 and made the National League All-Star team. Overall in his career, Reynolds is hitting .282/.359/.484 with 79 home runs, and he has knocked in 257 RBI in 515 games.

The payout of the deal, as reported by Robert Murray goes as follows: Reynolds will still make $6.75M in 2023 and will also receive a $2M signing bonus. Then he will earn $10M in 2024, $12M in 2025, $14M in 2026, and from 2027-30 he will make $15M per year. The option in 2031 is $20M, and the buyout is $2M.

It has been a while since Pirates fans have had something to cheer about, and with the team’s hot start and this new deal for Reynolds, there’s a lot to be happy about in Pittsburgh.