Zucker, Crosby Instrumental in Important Comeback for Penguins | Locked On Penguins

A loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets would have put a dent in the Pittsburgh Penguins' playoff hope.

Example video title will go here for this video

PITTSBURGH — Never count out Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Down 4-0 in the second period to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the Penguins scored the next five goals, including Crosby's overtime winner to grab an important two points.

Some vintage Sidney Crosby to net this @Energizer overtime winner for the @penguins, who came back from a 4-0 deficit to secure the W. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cK3iExudP7 — NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2023

The Penguins aren't a playoff lock by any stretch at this point in the season, trailing the New York Islanders by one point in the race for the first wild card spot (albeit with three games in hand).

They're also only three points up on the Florida Panthers and five up on the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, and Washington Capitals.

It was a huge win, especially considering the Blue Jackets are far and away the lowest team in the Eastern Conference standings.

Another guy who deserves credit for the comeback is Jason Zucker, and who Locked on Penguins podcast host Hunter Hodies calls "the heartbeat of this team all season long."

Not only did he score twice, but "he was being chippy out there, laying out his body, playing defensively ... he is everything for this team."

"We'll take those two points, but obviously, we know it wasn't the most ideal game for us," Zucker said, adding "absolutely nothing good" happened in the first period when the Penguins went down 3-0.

Head coach Mike Sullivan added this on Zucker: "I just think he brings some juice. He brings energy, he brings a certain swagger, and he plays that way as well.