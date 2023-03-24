Sidney Crosby's completeness on full display vs. Avs

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain is the first player in NHL history to record a 30-goal season at age 18 and then again at age 35 or older.

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby is aging like a fine wine and willing his team to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the process.

In a massive game Wednesday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain scored a vintage and sensational backhand goal.

Simply Sidsational.



With this goal, Sidney Crosby hits the 30-goal milestone for his 11th season. Only 19 other players in NHL history have accomplished this feat. He also ties Mario Lemieux for the most 30-goal campaigns in team history. pic.twitter.com/rBOw83V7wQ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 23, 2023

The goal - Crosby's 30th of the season - opened the scoring in an eventual 5-2 win for the Penguins that pushed them back into an Eastern Conference wild card spot.

Crosby also made NHL history by becoming the first player in NHL history to record a 30-goal season at age 18 and then again at age 35 or older.

Crosby (35 years, 227 days), scored 39 times during his rookie season.

Locked on Penguins host Hunter Hodies broke down the goal, and said what Crosby's able to do at his age simply isn't fair.

"Crosby put this team on his back," Hodies said. "He does not want this team to miss the playoffs."

"In your first year, you want to prove that you belong, and even at 35, I still think you want to prove like you belong because it is a younger league," Crosby said after the game. "And you just want to continue to make sure that your game is where it needs to be, and that's what I've tried to do. I've been fortunate enough to play with some pretty good players in that span. So I think that that goes a long way too."

Earlier on Wednesday, the NHLPA released its annual Player Poll, and Crosby was named the Most Complete Player bu his peers, garnering 30.1 percent of the vote, with Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins ranking second at 18.8 percent.