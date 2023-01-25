Penguins’ Tristan Jarry out until after All-Star Break

Jarry posted a record of 16-5-5 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in 27 starts so far this season.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry will be out until after the 2023 NHL All-Star Break with an upper-body injury.

Based on their schedule, that could only amount to a couple games: at the Washington Capitals on Thursday and against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. The Penguins then don't play again until Feb. 7.

Jarry was initially scheduled to start at home against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, but was announced as a late scratch.

Locked on Penguins host Hunter Hodies said Jarry’s health is becoming an issue.

“It is getting a little concerning,” Hodies argued. “The injury count at this point is getting a little too much for me. Going back to last year, he got hurt and missed most of the first round. Then he missed the Winter Classic, and now this. That’s three injuries in the span of seven months. That’s not good.”

Backup Casey DeSmith started against the Panthers, allowing 6 goals on 33 shots in a wild 7-6 overtime win. It was a performance that Hodies added didn’t inspire much confidence.

“It was the worst start of the season for him, maybe the worst start in his Penguins’ tenure,” Hodies pointed out, saying it’s very hit or miss with DeSmith. He can be very good at times, but also allow some questionable goals.

For now, DeSmith will start with Dustin Tokarski having been recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

Jarry posted a record of 16-5-5 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in 27 starts this season. If he’s out for any length of time, the Penguins could explore the goalie market prior to the NHL’s March 3rd trade deadline.