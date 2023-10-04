How will the Eastern Conference wild card shake out for NHL Playoffs?

Three teams are in the running with two spots available, and it will likely all come down to goaltending.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — It's the final week of the regular season and the Eastern Conference wild card spots have yet to be clinched.

We're down to three teams, though, with the Florida Panthers at 92 points, the New York Islanders at 91 points, and Pittsburgh Penguins at 90 points.

The Panthers fell in OT to the Maple Leafs on Monday, gaining a point. The Islanders lost to the Capitals on Monday as well, gaining no points.

The Panthers and Islanders have one game remaining while the Panthers and Islanders have one game left.

Penguins - @ Blue Jackets, vs. Blackhawks

- @ Blue Jackets, vs. Blackhawks Islanders - vs. Canadiens

- vs. Canadiens Panthers - vs. Hurricanes

Pittsburgh clearly has the softest schedule, and in a Locked On wild card crossover, Locked on Penguins host Hunter Hodies discussed how the Penguins played with some much-needed desperation in a win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Goaltending could easily be the difference in this battle, and Tristan Jarry has finally turned it around a bit when the Penguins have needed him to, winning his past two games while allowing only two goals on 48 shots.

The Islanders also have a fairly easy schedule for their final two games, and Locked on Islanders host Gil Martin touches on how Ilya Sorokin has carried them since Mathew Barzal went down with an injury several weeks ago.

Sorokin has been one of the NHL's best goalies all season long, and has posted a .939 in four games this month, including a shutout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Finally, Locked on Panthers host Armando Velez explains how Alex Lyon continues to impress. He's an unlikely character in this late season drama while emerging as the starter over Sergei Bobrovsky.

Since March 29, he's gone 6-0-0, and he was named the NHL's 3rd Star of the Week on Monday after stopping 117 of 122 shots over his last three starts.

The 30-year-old has appeared in 13 games for the Panthers this season, almost as many as he did over his past four seasons combined.

While Toronto and Carolina will likely rest some players over the final games of the regular season, it'll still be a tough test for a guy with limited big game experience at the NHL level.