5 players the Philadelphia Phillies could target this year at MLB trade deadline

GM Dave Dombrowski made a few moves in 2022 which helped the team win the World Series. Can he do it again?

PHILADELPHIA — Days before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies are in second place in the National League East and, if the season ended today, they’d own a Wild Card spot and be in the playoffs. So they will be buyers at the deadline and look for upgrades.

But who exactly could the Phillies buy, and what are their needs?

Last year, the Phillies made it to the World Series, somewhat improbably, and a big reason why were the moves GM Dave Dombrowski made at last year’s deadline, including trading for outfielder Brandon Marsh and reliever David Robertson. Could Dombrowski work his magic again?

Connor Thomas of Locked On Phillies thinks so, saying, “Dave Dombrowski is a guy who builds contenders.”

Thomas went on to discuss the moves the Phillies could make before Tuesday. He said about Dombrowski, “He doesn’t do rebuilds, he doesn’t do tanking, he doesn’t do any of that stuff, and he likes to go all in. There are spots where they need to add (to the roster), and Dave Dombrowski is the man to do it.”

Thomas believes multiple moves will be made before Tuesday and discussed the specific needs of the Philadelphia Phillies, starting with left field. Right now, the Phillies have a platoon of Jake Cave and Johan Rojas, with Thomas saying about Cave, “I don’t think Jake Cave is a starting left fielder on a World Series team.” He added that he doesn’t know that Rojas is “proven enough.”

He also mentioned possible moves for first base and third base, and maybe adding another reliever. Robertson, who started the year with the New York Mets, is off the board after getting traded to the Miami Marlins late on Thursday night.

Thomas also talked about the chances of the Phillies adding a veteran starter to the mix. “Cristopher Sánchez has been good in that fifth spot in the rotation, but you bring in a proven veteran that’s got more of a track record than Sánchez, you really put yourself into a great spot when it comes to what the starting rotation looks like.”

Here’s the list of five guys Thomas would like to see the Phillies go after:

Adam Duvall - Outfield

He’s currently with the Red Sox, who may or may not be selling. The American League has a bunch of teams bordering the buying and selling line, and things can change over the weekend, and more players could become available in the market. As for Duvall, he missed two months at the start of the season with a wrist fracture, but he’s batting .259/.327/.524 with eight home runs and 28 runs batted in. This could be a move for the Red Sox, who could be looking to next year while also trying to improve their roster and get one of the three AL Wild Card slots.

Randal Grichuk - Outfield

Grichuk is another veteran who has been connected to many teams needing outfield help. He turns 32 in August and is batting .307/.364/.478 in 61 games with the Colorado Rockies. He has only hit six home runs, but he’s not known for his power. Grichuk is also on an expiring contract and plays good outfield defense so he could be a good addition for the Phillies.

Cody Bellinger - Outfield/First base

Bellinger is the big get this trade deadline, especially now that Shohei Ohtani is off the board and staying with the Los Angeles Angels. Bellinger is having a resurgent season in 2023 after struggling for a few seasons after he injured his shoulder in the 2020 playoffs. He’s batting .317/.364/.546 with 15 home runs and 46 runs batted in and would help any team who gets him, especially because he can fill a need for two positions.

Marcus Stroman - Starting rotation

Stroman, Bellinger’s teammate, could also be on the move if the Cubs decide to sell, and he’s having a solid year. He’s 10-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 22 starts, and he would be a great pickup for a team looking to make another run to the World Series. He also has a player option for 2024.

Nick Pivetta - Starting rotation

Another addition from Boston if they decide to move him and an old friend of the Phillies, Thomas thinks Pivetta could be a good pickup by the Phillies down the stretch. He’s 7-5 with a 4.11 ERA, but Pivetta has been pitching better lately. He’s only given up three earned runs in his last five appearances.

Will any of these guys be in Philadelphia when 6 p.m. Tuesday arrives? Maybe. But with Dave Dombrowski at the controls, it’s definitely possible.