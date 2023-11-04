The Phillies explode for 15 runs against the Marlins amidst inconsistent start

Could this be a turning point for Phillies offense?

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies were one of the big surprises of the 2022 season. They won the National League Championship and took the Astros to the sixth game of the World Series before losing the title.

No one expected that kind of performance from the Phillies, but after that showing, people thought big things would happen in 2023.

So far, the Phillies have had a rough start to the season. In fact, they were dealt bad news before the season even began when Rhys Hoskins injured his knee and had to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, which should keep him out the whole year.

Meanwhile, they were already without Bryce Harper, who had surgery to repair a torn UCL in his elbow during the offseason, which put his return date somewhere around the All-Star break.

They opened the season on the road with a sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers. Then they followed that up by losing two of three to the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Their 1-5 in the first six games was the worst start by a Phillies team since the 2007 squad, but in a fun twist, that 2007 team actually finished first in the NL East.

But on Monday night, the Phillies did something pretty remarkable for a team who had been struggling to get things going. They scored nine runs off reigning National League Cy Young Winner Sandy Alcantara and beat the Marlins 15-3.

Connor Thomas, the Locked On Phillies podcast host, joined Paul Francis Sullivan of the Locked On MLB podcast in a special crossover episode to discuss this strange start for the Phillies. Specifically their performance against Alcantara.

After Sullivan talked about Trea Turner being worth every penny the Phillies paid him, Thomas said, “Yes, he was. So were a couple of other guys. You’re not paying Bryson Stott and Alec Bohn a lot of money, but Stott’s still hitting over .400 on the year. Alec Bohm had a six-RBI night for the Philadelphia Phillies. He didn’t get cheated in any plate appearances. A 440-foot home run for him. (Bohm’s home run came off reliever Devin Smeltzer in the sixth inning.) It was a wonderful night.”

The Phillies knocked Alcantara out in the fifth inning after he couldn’t record an out and faced five batters—he gave up four singles and a double before manager Skip Schumacher took him out.

Thomas said about Monday night, “A much-needed (and unexpected) offensive outburst for a team that’s been dealing with their fair share of injuries and had their offensive issues early on in the season.” The Phillies were outscored 52-30 before Monday’s offensive performance pushed it to 55-45. Thomas added, “It might be a breakthrough jumping-off point for the Phillies.”

Right now, the Phillies are in the middle of the pack in the NL East standings at 4-6, but there is plenty of time for them to turn things around, and perhaps Monday night was the spark they need.