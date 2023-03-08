Michael Lorenzen dazzles in his Phillies debut, a win over the Marlins

The right-hander threw a much-needed eight strong innings against the Miami Marlins in a 4-2 Phillies win.

MIAMI — The Philadelphia Phillies, currently in one of the National League's three Wild Card slots, just won a series against the Miami Marlins. One of their newest acquisitions helped solidify the win.

Michael Lorenezen, who the Detroit Tigers traded to the Phillies at the MLB trade deadline, picked up win number one with his new team with a strong performance in LoanDepot Park.

The Phillies are no strangers to a big trade deadline pickup having a solid debut for the team. Back in 2009, Cliff Lee, who the Phillies acquired from Cleveland, pitched a complete game against the San Francisco Giants in his team debut, and he was a big reason why that squad made it to the World Series.

Connor Thomas, the host of Locked On Phillies, recapped Lorenzen’s performance and Philadelphia's series win in Miami.

“It was a great, great start by Michael Lorenzen,” Thomas said. “He’s efficient. He pounds the zone. And he likes to work in the strike zone early.”

Thomas talked about how sometimes throwing strikes early in a count could backfire on a pitcher, but that wasn’t the case for Lorenzen on Thursday night because he was working the corners for strikes.

Lorenzen pitched eight innings, gave up two runs on six hits, struck out five and walked one batter. He threw 101 pitches and set up the Phillies nicely for this weekend by giving the bullpen a break. The Phillies and Marlins played a 4-hour game on Wednesday, which went 12 innings, and the Phillies ultimately lost 9-8. They used five relievers, so Lorenzen going eight on Thursday was huge.

Only Seranthony Dominguez had to pitch on Thursday, and he worked around a hit in the bottom of the ninth to get the save.

After the game, Lorenzen credited catcher J.T. Realmuto saying via MLB.com, “I didn’t shake once.” He added that he had faith in every pitch he threw.

Realmuto said, “He’s a lot of fun to catch. He can do so many things. I had faith in him. Anything that I called, I felt like he was going to execute it.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson asked Lorenzen how he felt between the seventh and eighth innings because he was up to 93 pitches. Lorenzen told his new manager he felt strong, went out to pitch the eighth inning, and only needed eight pitches to get through it.

The Phillies made moves at the 2022 trade deadline that helped them spark a run to the World Series. They ultimately lost to the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic, but could there be a repeat in 2023? They certainly hope so.