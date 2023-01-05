Bryce Harper is returning to the Phillies way ahead of schedule

The former NL MVP was originally scheduled to come back by the All-Star Break after undergoing Tommy John surgery this past November.

PHILADELPHIA — Do you believe in miracles? Fans of the Philadelphia Phillies do now because Bryce Harper revealed on Monday that he’s been cleared by doctors to play baseball again just a mere 159 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery this past November.

Harper made the announcement via his Instagram account:

If things go according to plan, Harper will be in the Phillies’ lineup on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Harper was first diagnosed with a tear in his right elbow last May, and he played through it as the DH. He batted .286/.364/.514 with 18 home runs in 99 games.

He also battled a broken wrist, so it was a rough 2022 for the seven-time All-Star and two-time MVP, but Harper hit one of the most memorable home runs of his career when he helped the Phillies defeat the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.

After the Phillies lost to the Astros in the World Series, Harper had the surgery, and the goal was to have him return by the All-Star break this season. Now, it looks like he’s going to be more than two months ahead of schedule, but for the Phillies, he’s right on time. The team lost Rhys Hoskins to a season-ending knee injury, and Harper coming back could be a big boost to the team, which is currently 15-14 and in fourth place in the NL East Division.

And Harper won’t even have to appear in any rehab games. He’s going straight to the big club.

This comeback from Tommy John surgery is one of the fastest in Major League Baseball history:

Bryce Harper returning Tuesday would be 160 days post surgery



That would be the fastest MLB TJ return we’ve seen



Quickest returns at MLB level from Tommy John Surgery, per Jon Roegele’s (@MLBPlayerAnalys) DB:



Tony Womack: 182 days

Jay Buhner: 207 days

Carl Crawford: 221 days — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 1, 2023

Harper is expected to return as the DH but has been learning a new position while rehabbing from his injury: first base. A few weeks ago, he told the Athletic, “If I can give them whatever they want from first base or right field, or whatever it is—not just this year, but going forward—it gives us an opportunity. Whatever it is. Whatever they want. It gives them the option to do that.”