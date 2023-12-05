What hiring Jones and Briere means for the Flyers | Locked On Flyers

Keith Jones and Daniel Briere have been entrusted to rebuild the Philadelphia Flyers. Will their lack of experience help or hinder?

PHILADELPHIA — A new era has dawned in Philadelphia.

Keith Jones was hired as president of hockey operations for the Flyers on Thursday.

It will be the former player's first time working in an NHL front office after spending the past 23 years as an analyst on Flyers' broadcasts and for Turner Sports since last season.

The Flyers also officially named Daniel Briere as general manager, removing the interim tag. Briere had been interim GM since March 10, when Chuck Fletcher was fired as GM and president of hockey operations.

As part of the announcement, the Flyers also revealed a new mission statement.

While it's all exciting and flashy, the reality is the Flyers are now being led by gentlemen who have not held these roles in the past.

"After looking around the league, (Philadelphia) has the least experienced front office," says Locked on Flyers co-host Russ Cohen. "Working from that forward, if this were my business, I would at least want somebody in that front office that has experienced a turnaround and helped a team that was on the downside get to the upside again. They don't have that."

Beyond the "new orange" statement, there's not much in the way of a concrete plan that has been revealed by the Flyers as to how the franchise will get back on track.

It is clear the team is committed to running it back with John Tortorella behind the bench.

"It was critical to find someone who would complement coach Tortorella and Danny in their roles while overseeing the strategic direction of the team," said Flyers governor Dan Hilferty.

"As a former player whose career concluded in Philadelphia, 'Jonesy' understands the value of creating chemistry and enabling leadership within a team. He has extensive experience analyzing and evaluating talent, and knows firsthand how important collaboration is on and off ice, a key factor for us moving forward."