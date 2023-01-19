Flyers’ Coach John Tortorella: Ivan Provorov 'did nothing wrong'

Provorov was the only Flyers’ player to not wear the Pride-themed warmup jerseys on Tuesday night, citing his religious beliefs.

PHILADELPHIA — The fallout from Philadelphia Flyers’ defenseman Ivan Provorov’s decision to skip wearing a Pride Night jersey during warmups continues.

Head coach John Tortorella revealed the 26-year-old approached him a few days prior to the event to express his rationale behind the decision. He further stated he’s not worried “for a second” about it having an impact in the locker room.

"To me, it bonds the team going through something like that”, he told reporters Thursday, via TSN. “I'm not concerned about the speculation of a team splitting up. Not a chance."

Locked on Flyers co-host Rachel Donner argues it sends the wrong message to fans.

“Having (Provorov) there now, with him having made this active decision to not participate, if you’re LGBTQ and you’re in the stands, and you see him skate out there, you think ‘that Philadelphia Flyers player doesn't think I should be here.’ And that’s a very difficult thing to experience when you want to be a fan of this team.”

Tortorella added Provorov did nothing wrong by choosing not to participate in the Hockey is For Everyone initiative, and drew on past experience to clarify his position.

"Let me put it to you this way. My experience, back in '16, when I was asked a question about the flag... 'If a player sits [for the anthem] what would you do?' and I said, 'They would sit the rest of the game.' I was wrong. I learned a lot through that experience. My feelings towards any type of protest to the flag, during the anthem, it disgusts me. To this day, it disgusts me. It shouldn't be done. Those are my feelings; I can't push those feelings onto someone else. So, I was wrong in saying that back then.

"...Same situation here. Provy is not out there banging a drum against Pride Night. He quietly went about his business. Him and I had a number of conversations to how we were gonna do this. You have the team, you have him, you have all this going on, talked a lot, you have the whole process there. He felt strongly with his beliefs, and he stayed with it."