Fletcher out, Briere up: Why the Flyers are shaking up the front office now | Locked On Flyers

The Flyers relieved Chuck Fletcher of his duties as President and GM on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA — There's been a shakeup in the Philadelphia Flyers' front office.

The Flyers released Chuck Fletcher from his duties as President of Hockey Operations and General Manager on Friday.

Taking over as Interim General Manager is Daniel Brière, who had been serving as Special Assistant to the General Manager.

Dave Scott, Governor of the Philadelphia Flyers, issued the following statement:



"The Philadelphia Flyers organization has always been defined by grit, determination, and a standard of excellence. Over the past several seasons, our team simply has not lived up to that standard, so today, we will begin to chart a new path forward under a new leadership structure for Hockey Operations.

"Flyers fans deserve a better team than what they've seen on the ice over the past few seasons, and a clear plan to return this team to Stanley Cup contention. We know that this will be a multi-year process, and we are committed to doing it right, because we want to put this franchise on a path toward winning the Stanley Cup, period."

So, why now? It seems like an odd move to make one week following the NHL trade deadline, but as Locked on Flyers co-host Russ Cohen explains, the lack of trade action may have been the final straw here.

"The optics got to be too bad," Cohen argued. "The season ticket holders booing was part of it, but a bigger part of it was a complete failure at the trade deadline."

Co-host Rachel Donner added maybe the Flyers thought they could hold off until the offseason to take tangible rebuilding steps, but a recent season ticket holder town hall where Fletcher was booed was devastating to the organization.

"When you look around the league, teams that were sellers were able to see ... except for the Flyers," Donner said.

The Flyers were believed to be shopping James van Riemsdyk prior to the deadline, but weren't able to recoup any assets for the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent.

As part of the announcement, the Flyers will begin re-structuring their Hockey Operations Department by separating the President and General Manager positions.

Briere will oversee hockey operations through the remainder of the season and into the offseason, with the interim tag likely to be removed at some point.