What is Howie Roseman's next move? | Locked On Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts is paid.

Internal free agents have been retained.

Departed free agents have been replaced with new veterans.

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been busy this offseason, trying to position his team to run it back in 2023 and beyond.

With the 2023 NFL Draft just one week away, what could Roseman be planning as his next big move?

Of course, the Eagles have four picks in the first three rounds, including the No. 10 and No. 30 overall selections on Day 1.

Adding inexpensive young prospects from the draft will be crucial now that a historic contract extension has been given out to Hurts.

However, taking a look at the details of the new deal, the salary cap hits from Hurts over the next four seasons are not nearly as debilitating as once projected.

Hurts has cap hits of just $6.1 million in 2023, $13.5 million in 2024, $21.7 million in 2025, and $31.7 in 2026.

Backloading the contract by handing out large bonuses up front will give Philadelphia a lot of flexibility to still go out. and add more talent around Hurts.

Roseman pulled off a blockbuster trade during the first round of last year’s draft, in trading for star wide receiver A.J. Brown. Could he look to add another star veteran before, or during the draft this year?

There are some notable names potentially available on the trade market and/or in free agency.

Reports surfaced over the last few weeks that Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has requested a trade from his rebuilding team. Baker is a top tier player at a position the Eagles value. They also have a clear need at safety after the departure of both 2022 starters in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps.

Philadelphia did sign former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds who is projected to start in 2023, and while Reed Blankenship showed some flashes in his rookie season, is that duo good enough long term?

Baker would be a clear upgrade now and for the future at just 27-years-old. His average salary per year under his current contract is seventh highest for his position at $14.7 million. Baker also wants a new deal that would likely pay him more than any safety.

The Eagles were willing to pay Marcus Williams that kind of money last offseason and made a real push to retain Gardner-Johnson on a long-term deal last month. Do they think Baker is worth that kind of money and the draft picks it would take to get him?

Tennessee Titans S Kevin Byard is also reportedly open to the idea of being traded. The Titans are in a rebuild/retooling mode. Would they trade their star 29-year-old to save on average $14 million a year? Byard is under contract until 2025 and could be another option for Roseman to trade for.

Trading with the Titans on draft day didn’t hurt the first time! Run it back?

On offense, rumors are spreading across the league about Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. The Vikings may consider cutting Cook, who is the third highest paid RB in the NFL. Minnesota retained RB Alexander Mattison and might want to go with the younger, cheaper player over Cook.

The Eagles reportedly wanted Cook in the second round of the 2017 draft, which is why the Vikings traded up right in front of Philadelphia to select him. He is now 27-years-old with an injury history, but Cook also still had over 1,000 yards in 2022 with eight rushing touchdowns and a 4.4 yards per carry average.

If his market is as tough as it is for most backs, would he sign a cheaper, short-term deal to play with the best offensive line in football and an elite mobile QB? A trio of Cook, Rashaad Penny, and Kenneth Gainwell for the 2023 season would be intriguing.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White could be available, and maybe there is a player we aren’t even thinking of that the Eagles could target. After all, most fans and media were shocked when the Titans traded Brown to Philadelphia last year. Trading for a receiver was certainly on our radar, but Brown specifically was a huge surprise.

Roseman and the Eagles always make it interesting.