The 2022 Eagles offense: A pass-heavy unit with a not so secret weapon | Locked On Eagles

The Eagles reminded us Sunday that when they need it, they can deploy their not-so-secret weapon of a top rushing attack.

PHILADELPHIA — Everyone said it all offseason: If the Philadelphia Eagles want to be a Super Bowl contender in 2022 and lon -term, they would need to throw more than they did in 2021.

In the team's season opening 38-35 win against the Detroit Lions, the Eagles agreed that a pass first approach would be their identity.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts dropped back to pass 32 times, a number he did not hit once in his final eight starts last season when the offense became the most run-heavy unit in the NFL.

It was very encouraging to see Hurts was efficient in his increased workload as a passer, completing 66% of his final 27 attempts, after starting the game 0 for 5. However, the Eagles also reminded us Sunday that when they need it, they can deploy their not-so-secret weapon of a top rushing attack.

And they certainly needed it against the Lions, especially the elite scrambling ability of Hurts.

It was a rare poor performance from the Eagles offensive line, who struggled to protect Hurts all game. Detroit blitzed on 40.9% of his drop backs, second most in the NFL yesterday, only behind what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced. Hurts was pressured overall 38.6% of the time, while absorbing 20 hits. That was the most taken by a quarterback on Sunday.

Yet, the Lions were punished for their aggressive strategy. Hurts rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, pulling a rabbit out of a hat time after time.

Broken play after broken play, Hurts found a way to turn it into a positive gain. It was a performance that represents just how important mobility can be for a quarterback.

Hurts ran for five first downs, four of them coming in high pressure third and fourth down situations. His rushing touchdown also came on a fourth and goal conversion.

His rushing ability eventually made things easier for the passing game, as well. The middle of the field opened up, and run fakes became especially effective.

The calm, decisive decision making of Hurts on the ground and through the air was on full display on Sunday.

Only Hurts and Mahomes had over 300 yards from scrimmage without a single turnover.

To do that inside an intense road environment, with no protection, and the Lions storming back in the second half; Hurts was a quarterback the team won because of on Sunday.

There has been a lot of talk about not wanting Hurts and the Eagles offense to rely so much on his rushing ability, and that remains true. Too many times last season there would be a bigger play to be made passing the ball, and Hurts would miss, instead choosing to run.