What’s next for Trader Howie? | Locked On Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — After trading for Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn on Wednesday, are the Philadelphia Eagles done making moves?

General manager Howie Roseman is always looking around the league for potential trades that could help his team both in the short-term and the long-term. With the NFL trade deadline next Tuesday at 4 PM EST, there is still time to make one last deal.

Should Roseman keep pushing to improve this roster that currently has the Eagles undefeated at 6-0? What would they even need?

After trading for safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in August and then Quinn this week, it feels like every glaring hole in the starting lineup or crucial rotations has been taken care of.

Looking around media and fan circles, many have been discussing the possibility of the Eagles going out to add more depth at positions like running back and tight end.

It makes sense. Philadelphia has two top-tier players at those positions in Miles Sanders and Dallas Goedert, but both have struggled with injuries consistently throughout their careers and they are taking on big workloads. Not to mention the legitimate questions about if other players at running back and tight end on the roster could do more if need be.

Kenneth Gainwell has been a disappointment so far in the backfield through six games of his second season, while Boston Scott and Trey Sermon also have a history of injuries.

Jack Stoll has certainly improved his receiving ability at tight end, but he is still primarily a blocker at the position. Grant Calcaterra is an unproven 7th round rookie, and Tyree Jackson is just returning to practice after a torn ACL suffered in the final week of 2021.

While adding better depth could be on Roseman’s mind, are there any players out there that are worth giving up draft picks for?

We already know the Eagles made an offer to Carolina for RB Christian McCaffrey before he was dealt to San Francisco. They were willing to part with the fourth round pick they eventually used to get Quinn. So would they be willing to do a similar deal for a player like Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt?

There is a new rumor that New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara may be available. Would the Eagles be willing to take on his $15 million APY salary AND give up draft picks?

Maybe Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon could be available for cheaper?

It is great to have an aggressive front office that is looking to give the Eagles every advantage they can get in their pursuit of a Super Bowl in 2022, but Roseman’s best course of action may be to stay put at these positions.

Although Philadelphia still has six draft picks in 2023, Roseman has already traded a fourth, fifth, and sixth round pick from the collection.

Is it really worth trading more picks and taking on a big contract for someone like Kamara? It isn’t like they need a workhorse RB. Sanders has been one of the most efficient backs in the NFL this year. He was fourth in rushing before the Eagles bye week.

If you can get Hunt from Cleveland for a late Day 3 pick? Obviously having a player of that talent to compliment Sanders could only help the offense. However, Hunt is a free agent in 2023 as is Sanders. The Eagles may want these draft picks to find cheaper alternatives moving forward.

The offensive line and Jalen Hurts also make things so much easier for running backs to produce, making it a much more replaceable position.

It feels like for what the Eagles need at these spots, trading higher picks for the best players available would be an extreme move. And making a trade for other players on a lower-tier just doesn’t seem worth it.