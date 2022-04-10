New look defense shows what the Eagles have been missing over the years | Locked On Eagles

The Eagles are reaching new highs thanks to a change in scheme and some new additions.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have had some really good defenses over the years. They’ve had stars in the secondary, and almost always have had consistent depth and production on the defensive line.

However, what the 2022 defense is doing collectively in the sack and turnover columns of the box score is something Philadelphia hasn’t seen in a while.

Through the first month of the season, the Eagles have the most sacks in the NFL with 16. They are the only defense in the league that has at least five players with two or more sacks.

Philadelphia also have the most takeaways and the best turnover differential, currently at plus-8. The team is second in the league in forced fumbles, while ranking third in interceptions with five.

This isn’t the first time the defense has been top tier in pass rush production, but to be getting the quarterback to the ground this consistently, while also making plays on the ball in the form of strip sacks?

It is a new high the Eagles are seeing in large thanks to their first free agent signing of the offseason, Haason Reddick.

The pass rusher brings an element of speed and playmaking to the edge that even the best defensive ends on the team, such as Brandon Graham, haven’t had. The local Temple product leads the team in sacks with 3.5, which should not be surprising considering Reddick has the fifth most sacks of any defensive player since 2020.

What is noteworthy about that production, however, is the fact that all three of his solo sacks were also strip sacks. Reddick has shown an extremely high football IQ, knowing when to get his hands around the ball versus when to wrap the quarterback up and get him down.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE LOCKED ON EAGLES PODCAST: Apple // Google Podcasts // Spotify // Stitcher // TuneIn

The Eagles are also getting turnovers through the air.

Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddox have been one of, if not the best trio of cornerbacks in the NFL, and they are bringing the Eagles back to the days of Asante Samuel with their five interceptions thus far.

Forcing turnovers becoming a strength, rather than the weakness it was, has been a key reason the Eagles have their first 4-0 start since 2004.

It isn’t a coincidence that the 2017 Eagles won a Super Bowl while finishing fourth in overall turnovers and turnover differential. It sounds cliché but it is true: If you win the turnover battle, you normally win the game.

The 2018-2021 teams really struggled to force opposing offenses into the mistakes the 2017 and 2022 Eagles are pulling off, and they were worse teams because of it.

In 2018, the Eagles were 24th in turnover differential and 25th in takeaways. In 2019, the team was 22nd in differential and 21st in takeaways. In 2020? The Eagles were 29th in differential and 24th in takeaways.

In 2021 they broke even in differential, but they were 28th in takeaways.

Those days look like they are behind the defense that appears to have returned to that 2017 form.