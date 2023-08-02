Early pressure has prepared Sanders, Goedert for Super Bowl LVII | Locked On Eagles

Will Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, and the rest of the young core capitalize on this opportunity?

PHILADELPHIA — When Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders were drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 and 2019, they were supposed to be explosive, young compliments to an already top-tier offense that had just won a Super Bowl by beating the greatest quarterback of all-time in a shootout.

They were seen as key long-term weapons to help extend, and maximize a championship window. Both were expected to have big roles right away, but nobody predicted that the offense would have almost nobody else to turn to for big plays outside of Goedert and Sanders. The star running back and tight end had to carry the offense for years, after the Eagles saw a historic stretch of injuries and regression from the previous core.

Not to mention the constant misses in the draft on wide receivers like J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor.

They had to carry the passing attack even in areas where a tight end and running back shouldn’t be leading the way. Explosive plays, deep passes downfield, and even yards after the catch.

Although the 2022 offense has been stacked with playmakers that finally took the load off their shoulders, the early years of pressure to produce in must-win games, with the playoffs on the line, has prepared Goedert and Sanders for a stage like the Super Bowl.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will be go-to targets against a pair of rookie Kansas City Chiefs cornerbacks, but the two former second round picks are still going to be crucial in sustaining drives, moving the sticks on third down, and capitalizing in the red zone.

Philadelphia will likely pass the football much more effectively indoors, against an inferior Chiefs defense, compared to that of San Francisco's. However, they are still going to heavily feature their red-hot rushing attack led by Sanders, Jalen Hurts, and perhaps the best offensive line in franchise history.

Sanders has been critical in both playoff wins this postseason, rushing for 90 yards in the divisional round against the New York Giants, and scoring two touchdowns against the 49ers.

When Hurts does drop back to pass, Goedert will continue to be an important security blanket for his quarterback, who is still recovering from a right shoulder injury. Goedert finished with five receptions in both playoff matchups, Hurts relied on him a lot, especially over the middle of the field.

It has to feel good for these two to be playing for the Eagles in a Super Bowl. Both were drafted by Philadelphia right after a championship, and one has to assume they both thought they would be competing for more Lombardi trophies the minute they began their careers. The path was a lot more difficult to get here, but they are here.