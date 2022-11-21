Hurts shows leadership in biggest fourth quarter comeback since 2010 | Locked On Eagles

Hurts was able to rally the offense to pull off the biggest fourth quarter comeback for the Eagles since the 2010 "Miracle in the Meadowlands II."

INDIANAPOLIS — Needing the final drive to defeat a 4-5-1 football team, with a brand new head coach, who has never coached at the college or pro level before?

Not ideal.

However, the Philadelphia Eagles' come-from-behind, 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday allowed the organization, fans, and the media to see another box checked by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

With play calling and personnel consistently failing on offense, Hurts still found a way to carry the unit and pull off the biggest fourth quarter comeback since the Miracle at the New Meadowlands in 2010.

It was the ultimate example of a quarterback elevating his team. Winning because of him rather than just winning with him. Of course, Hurts wouldn’t have even had a chance at the comeback if it wasn’t for the defense. But the opportunity was there and he took advantage.

In the fourth quarter, Hurts finished with 130 total yards of offense. He went 8 for 11 with 79 passing yards, as well as 51 rushing yards. He not only threw a crucial passing touchdown to Quez Watkins in the fourth quarter to pull the Eagles within three of the Colts, but he then led the game-winning drive, scoring a rushing touchdown with just 1:20 to go.

It wasn’t a perfect game for Hurts by any stretch of the imagination. Oftentimes he would get happy feet inside clean pockets, and some of his decision making was questionable. But his ball placement was spot on throughout the game and in the biggest moments when the offense needed to make a play, Hurts came through, whether it was through the air or on the ground.

Knowing that regardless of the in-game situation, the moment is never too big for your quarterback? That is one of the most important parts of winning a Super Bowl.

The Eagles know that firsthand, seeing the composure and performance of Nick Foles in Super Bowl 52. The cool, calm, collected approach of Foles is eerily similar to that of Hurts. If you dropped Hurts into that fourth quarter of the Super Bowl against New England, trailing by one with a 4th and 1 situation in your own territory. Is there any doubt that Hurts wouldn’t be rattled and make the play?