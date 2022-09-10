Hurts returns to where he first flashed franchise potential | Locked On Eagles

The Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts will return to the stadium where he first flashed his potential as a franchise signal caller.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The 2020 Philadelphia Eagles were 4-8-1 when they headed to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite coming off the upset of the season in Jalen Hurts’ starting debut, taking down a New Orleans Saints team that had won nine straight games, the direction of the team still felt lost. Everyone felt hopeless.

Two weeks prior, the Eagles had benched their franchise quarterback Carson Wentz, who suffered a historic regression during the COVID-19 pandemic season.

The long term status of head coach Doug Pederson was up in the air, the team was injury ravaged and severely lacking talent for the future: it was a complete and unexpected mess.

Although Hurts had a dominant run performance, and showed impressive poise in his first start against New Orleans, he had thrown for just 167 yards. Not many fans were buzzing about him the way you would when a top pick, who is expected to be the face of the franchise, made his debut.

Everyone was too caught up in the downfall of the previous pillars.

Then, the matchup with the Cardinals came around, and so too did a sliver of hope for the future.

There were still many doubts surrounding Hurts, both his potential as a passer at the NFL level, and, overall, how much he was a part of the Eagles plans. However, he certainly made a strong first case to be the future starter, with his performance in Arizona.

Hurts finished that game surpassing 400 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns. He threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 63 yards and one score.

The poise and confidence he showed, with a depleted roster around him, in a must win game to stay alive in the NFC East race, trailing by 16 points early:That is vintage Hurts. Teams need that from their franchise quarterback.

The Eagles would march back, tying the game up at 26 a piece in the third quarter. Although they came up just short in the end, Hurts elevated everyone around him.

He was the reason Philadelphia had a chance against a superior opponent.

Two years later, the Eagles appear to be the better team between the former division rivals.

The key reason?

The strengths Hurts showed in that game against the Cardinals, on top of becoming the improved passer that back in 2020, we doubted he could be.