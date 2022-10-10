Passing development of Hurts key for Eagles win in Arizona | Locked On Eagles

The steps Jalen Hurts has taken as a pocket passer showed themselves on Sunday, as he helped lead the Eagles to a win over the Cardinals in Arizona.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — What we saw from Jalen Hurts on Sunday was nothing new. The poise and confidence he showed on the road, in a close matchup against a playoff team, with injuries piling up on the offensive line? It was vintage Hurts.

In fact, a rookie Hurts impressed in the same way against the Cardinals back in 2020.

But what made the difference in Sunday’s game turning into a close 20-17 victory, compared to a close 33-26 loss two years ago, were the steps Hurts has taken in his development as a pocket passer.

The Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback completed 26 of 36 passing attempts for 239 yards. He completed 72.2% of his passes, while also rushing for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Those efficient numbers didn’t come easy. The Eagles offensive line at one point was missing their starting left tackle, left guard, and center. Jordan Mailata was already ruled out of the game before Sunday, while Landon Dickerson and Jason Kelce both dealt with leg injuries that took them in and out of the lineup.

Arizona also brought heavy blitz packages throughout the game that gave Hurts and the offense fits. They couldn’t figure it out and like a lot of times the last two years, Hurts would lean on his mobility, dropping his eyes to escape.

But unlike in past seasons, Hurts eventually figured out a different way to beat the pressure: With his arm.

There wasn’t a better moment that represented his growth as a passer than on a 3rd and 11 play with 4:30 to go. The Eagles were tied 17-17 and it was a must-have first down, considering how much the defense was struggling.

Arizona yet again blitzed and collapsed the pocket quickly. This time, instead of bailing, Hurts stepped up and with bodies suffocating his surroundings, put a pass on the money to tight end Dallas Goedert across the middle of the field. Goedert pushed forward and moved the chains, which eventually led to the game-winning field goal to go up 20-17.

It wasn’t one of the flashiest plays in his career, but considering the situation the Eagles were in, it was one of the most impressive plays Hurts has made at the NFL level.

An obvious passing situation on third and long, with the game tied up late. Hurts still makes the play.

That is what a franchise QB does.

Hurts continues to be an elite runner, who is on pace to shatter Cam Newton’s 2011 record for most rushing touchdowns by a QB in a single season. Now you are really starting to see the passing game slow down for him.