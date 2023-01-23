Hurts, Johnson show their value, toughness when it matters most | Locked On Eagles

It showed that despite previous labels, both Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson are two of the most valuable players in the NFL.

PHILADELPHIA — Everyone knew before their injuries that Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson were two of the most important players on the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, after seeing how different the team looked in the final stretch of the regular season without the duo compared to their return in the divisional round win against New York?

It looked like two completely different teams.

This showed that despite previous labels of being a “system quarterback” or playing the “less important” tackle position, Hurts and Johnson are two of the most valuable players in the NFL.

Outside of Jason Kelce, who else is more instrumental in making Philadelphia's offense click?

Even though they still aren’t 100% healthy, as Hurts continues to play through a shoulder injury, and Johnson plays through a torn groin muscle, the Eagles immediately returned to their dominating form when the two returned.

Things felt more in control.

There weren’t the costly turnovers and drive stalling penalties that plagued this offense when they lost two of their final three regular season games.

In fact, there was a calm confidence in this team.

This Philadelphia squad had more pressure and expectations on them heading into the postseason since the teams of the early 2000's. The leadership and toughness of Hurts and Johnson was key.

Both performed on the field. too.

Hurts finished the game completing 66.7% of his passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 34 yards and a touchdown. His 112.2 passer rating was the third highest for an Eagles' quarterback in the franchise’s postseason history. Despite being a 24-year-old starting in only his second playoff game, he looked like a 10-year veteran. It looked like playing at a high level on this stage was nothing new for Hurts.

Johnson’s performance was equally as impressive. He looked like he was struggling with pain throughout the game, but he held a talented young Giants pass-rush in check.

In total, Philadelphia’s offensive line only allowed a handful of pressures on Hurts.

Heading into an NFC Championship battle with the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles are going to need Hurts and Johnson to grind through these injuries even more.

The 49ers arguably have the best front seven in the NFL featuring the likes of Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and Fred Warner.