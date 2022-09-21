Roseman finds execution with Hurts that he was missing with Wentz | Locked On Eagles

Howie Roseman deserves a portion of the blame for what happened with Carson Wentz. The good news is that Roseman is doing an excellent job at cleaning his own mess.

PHILADELPHIA — There were a lot of reasons things didn’t work out with Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles.

An entire book could be written on a fascinating five-year run with the team's former franchise quarterback.

One thing that wasn’t a problem was an effort to make it work.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman invested more in Wentz from 2016 to 2020 than perhaps any front office ever has put so much stock into one player.

Execution was the issue, an issue that looks like it has been corrected in the latest attempt to build around Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles spent a historic number of draft picks and money acquiring Wentz, building around him, and giving the signal caller one of the biggest contract extensions the league had seen at the time.

Over five NFL Drafts, Philadelphia spent 15 picks in the first four rounds or via trades, to get Wentz or acquire weapons and offensive lineman to surround him with.

They also made a number of free agent signings with the same intent.

Some worked out. Alshon Jeffery was the best wide receiver Wentz ever had after signing him in the 2017 offseason. Jay Ajayi was the missing piece to the 2017 Super Bowl run, joining LeGarrette Blount in the backfield. Dallas Goedert was a steal in the second round of the 2018 draft, who helped create an elite one-two punch at the tight end position with Zach Ertz. Even Miles Sanders was Wentz’s go-to weapon at running back in the 2019 division title run.

However, the misses outweighed the hits.

Mike Wallace, Golden Tate, DeSean Jackson, Andre Dillard, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and Jalen Reagor: These were targeted proven veterans, and promising young prospects, most of whom just never seemed to work out.

This made things extremely difficult on Wentz, especially when the rest of the offensive core consistently dealt with what was a catastrophic amount of injuries.

While it is early on, it looks like Roseman has learned from his mistakes with Wentz, and is doing better by Hurts.

He failed to get Wentz the likes of DK Metcalf, CeeDee Lamb or Justin Jefferson in previous drafts, but Roseman made sure to acquire both DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown to provide weapons for Hurts.

Roseman has also continued to execute the things he did right with his former quarterback. Hurts has been surrounded with an offensive minded coaching staff that has done an excellent job at tailoring the offense to his strengths.

The offensive line also continues to be a top-tier unit in the NFL, led by a lot of the same veterans that protected Wentz. But, Roseman has also invested second round picks in back-to-back years on lineman, like Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens, ensuring Hurts also has protection long term.

Howie Roseman deserves a large chunk of the blame for what happened with Carson Wentz. The good news is however, like he has in the past, Roseman is doing an excellent job of cleaning up his mess.