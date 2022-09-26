Defensive line brings back nightmares of 2020 for Carson Wentz | Locked On Eagles

The Eagles sacked Wentz nine times in Sunday's victory over the Commanders, showing his lack of growth in the area of pocket presence since he's left Philadelphia.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Carson Wentz had some amazing moments against Washington when he was the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback.

There was the 2017 Monday Night matchup where Wentz threw for four touchdowns, cementing himself as the MVP favorite that season.

There was also the 2019 thriller at the end of the season when Wentz saved the season, hitting Greg Ward in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

But on Sunday in D.C., the Eagles' defensive line decided to remind Wentz of one of his worst moments as a pro that transpired in this same stadium he now calls home: The 2020 Week 1 nightmare that resulted in Washington sacking Wentz eight times. It was the most sacks he had ever taken in five years, and it was the beginning of the end for Wentz as the Eagles' face of the franchise.

This time, it was Philadelphia recreating that nightmare.

The team sacked Wentz nine times in Sunday’s 24-8 win. The defensive line got to him early and often, as it was the first time the Eagles have had four or more sacks in the first half since 1994 during the “Gang Green” defensive era.

Heading into the week, everyone knew the key to getting Wentz off his game early would be by creating pressure. One thing that has only gotten worse throughout his career has been his tendency to hold onto the football for far too long, and the inability to maneuver through a muddy pocket.

The Eagles were not only able to create consistent pressure on Wentz for four quarters, but they were able to do it with a four-man rush.

About time.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE LOCKED ON EAGLES PODCAST: Apple // Google Podcasts // Spotify // Stitcher // TuneIn

Philadelphia headed into the season seen as a team with one of the deepest, and most talented defensive lines in football. But, that talent wasn’t translating on the field the first two weeks, as the four-man rush struggled to consistently get to the opposing quarterback without blitzes dialed up.

But the dam broke in D.C. and Wentz was on the other side of it. Everyone got in on the action.

Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox turned back the clock, having 2017-like vintage performances. Graham led the defense with 2.5 sacks while Cox had 1.5 sacks of his own.

It's amazing to see these two Eagles legends now lead the team in sacks on the season, with three apiece. Both were still expected to be key pieces of the defensive line rotation, but neither were supposed to have the same featured role they’ve had throughout the majority of their time in Philadelphia.

They look as good as ever.

The young, future core pieces also shined, as both Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick had 1.5 sacks each. Sweat has been heating up the last two weeks, but it was huge for the Eagles to get that performance from Reddick too. The organization’s first free agent signing this past offseason had a quiet start the first two weeks of the season, rarely creating much pressure. Reddick was getting to Wentz all across the formation Sunday, even stripping the Commanders' quarterback on his second sack of the day.

Javon Hargrave registered his first sack of the season, and even Jordan Davis had his best game of the season as a pass rusher.

The Eagles won’t get nine sacks a game from this unit, but if they can create consistent pressure like this? The defense will meet their top 10, even top five upside that most believed they had heading into the season.

The linebackers and defensive backs were already performing at a high level through two weeks, so it was the defensive line’s turn to carry the load.