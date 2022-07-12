A.J. Brown got the general manager that traded him fired, literally | Locked On Eagles

Sunday's victory for the Philadelphia Eagles over the Tennessee Titans was a "revenge game" in the purest form of the definition for WR A.J. Brown.

PHILADELPHIA — The term “revenge game” is used loosely in the world of sports, but the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Tennessee Titans was a "revenge game" in its purest definition for WR A.J. Brown.

Brown was so good against his former team -- so good in fact that it got the general manager who traded him fired just two days after the 35-10 blowout win.

Despite a 7-5 record and being in sole possession of first place in the AFC South, the Titans parted ways with GM Jon Robinson on Tuesday after six years with the organization.

To say it is a coincidence that a team would fire an executive just days after their former star had eight receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns against them? While they are in the middle of a division and playoff run?

Come on.

Titans ownership saw what they were missing on Sunday.

The team got their doors blown off by an Eagles' squad that could not only run the ball, but could also throw for nearly 400 yards in a game whenever they feel it’s necessary.

Jalen Hurts finished with 380 passing yards, connecting with two star receivers, while Ryan Tannehill was running for his life with nobody open to bail him out.

Back in April, the Titans didn’t feel the need to give Brown, a 25-year-old elite receiver, a contract extension because the way the Titans have won over the years didn’t require that kind of player. While that may be true, the way to win a Super Bowl absolutely requires that kind of player.

To be more than just a good team that takes advantage of a bad division, you need to be more than a one trick pony that is carried by a running back.

That realization is what has separated teams like the Eagles from the Titans in 2022.

Philadelphia was carried to the playoffs last year by an elite, Titans-like rushing attack. However, Howie Roseman knew to go from good to great, they needed to be a complete offense that can be elite both through the air and on the ground.

After losing to the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals, and now the Philadelphia Eagles, all top-tier passing offenses, it seems Tennessee has finally come to that realization too: Pass the football or go home without a ring.

A.J. Brown’s absence from Tennessee, and his dominating presence on the opposing offense woke them up.