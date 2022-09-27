A long term version of the 2010 offense is here | Locked On Eagles

When was the last time the offense had no weaknesses, and was this dynamic both through the air and on the ground?

PHILADELPHIA — Through three weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles offense looks unstoppable.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts looks like he has taken an elite step forward as a passer. The run game is still elite. The offensive line is the best in the NFL. On top of all that, this might be the organization’s most talented group of weapons in franchise history.

On the way to the team’s first 3-0 start since 2016, the Eagles look almost un-guardable.

The 2017 Super Bowl season always comes to mind, but this unit more closely resembles the 2010 offense that also took the league by storm.

However, the 2022 version looks like it can sustain what those past teams failed to for much longer.

That 2010 offense, which averaged the second most yards per game that season, featured an electric cast.

DeSean Jackson was the league’s best deep threat, while Jeremy Maclin was becoming one of the most complete second receivers. LeSean McCoy is a potential hall of fame running back that outside of perhaps Barry Sanders, was the hardest back to tackle in the open field. Brent Celek and Jason Avant were also two of the most reliable fourth and fifth targets a team could have.

As crazy as it sounds, considering the talented weapons on that team, the 2022 Eagles can match, and possibly even exceed what they did.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith look like the most complete receiver duo Philadelphia has ever seen. They have won everywhere this season. Both Brown and Smith have multiple receptions of over 40 yards. They both have made highlight reel contested catches and dominated on 3rd and 4th down. They’ve scored red zone touchdowns, they’ve created yards after the catch, and simply put, they’ve dominated.

Dallas Goedert has almost been the DeSean Jackson of tight ends in a way, as he leads all players at his position in yards after the catch. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Goedert has the sixth highest yards after the catch above expectation this year among all positions.

Miles Sanders isn’t LeSean McCoy, but he might be the closest thing we will get to "Shady" in midnight green again.

Throw in a deep threat like Quez Watkins, and a reliable fourth WR in Zach Pascal? This offense is as talented, and it is deeper.

However, the biggest reason the Eagles offense is getting fans as excited as the 2010 unit did is because of the quarterback.

Michael Vick won Comeback Player of the Year that season, and it looked like he had finally put everything together. Vick was already seen as the greatest mobile quarterback to ever play, but in 2010, he figured out how to fully maximize his elite arm strength from inside the pocket too.

To have an ultimate weapon at quarterback surrounded by that supporting cast? 2010 defenses had no chance.

Like Vick, Jalen Hurts is an elite mobile quarterback that has also figured out the passing game.

His 1,083 yards from scrimmage is the most through three weeks by any Eagles signal caller in franchise history. Hurts leads the entire NFL in 10 and 20+ yard plays.

According to Football Outsiders, Hurts is the third most efficient passer through three weeks. He is first in the NFL in yards per attempt, and in yards per completion.

Hurts is also second in passing yards, first downs per attempt, and he has the fifth highest passer rating.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, Vick was only able to sustain that level of play for one season due to injuries and age.

Fortunately for the Eagles, it looks like Hurts could be that same do it all weapon, who is just 24-years-old.

The entire offense only has two starters over the age of 30.