Should the New York Knicks revisit James Harden pursuit? | Locked On Knicks

The Knicks passed on James Harden initially but might explore a deal at a lesser cost.

NEW YORK — James Harden is on the outs in Philadelphia and the rest of the NBA has a chance to trade for him, likely at a discount, after he pledged to not play under 76ers executive Daryl Morey this week.

Locked On Knicks host Alex Wolfe discussed why it could make sense for the Knicks to pursue Harden again on the latest episode of the podcast.

“Just from a pure basketball perspective, this maybe has a better chance of working than people think," Wolfe explained.

Harden may not be what the Knicks need directly, but at a reduced cost due to Harden blazing a trail out of Philadelphia, a move down the highway to New York could make sense.

"You don’t want the ball in Jalen Brunson’s hands less … but the Knicks ran into a situation in the playoffs where Brunson was the only guy who could create a shot, and Harden definitely helps in that capacity," Wolfe said.

From a fit standpoint, Harden fit well with Chris Paul in Houston, lending support to the idea that he could also play well alongside Brunson.

“He has played with a high-profile point guard before," Wolfe noted. "And in 103 games that (Harden and Paul) played together … he kind of had an uptick in all those numbers with someone out their who could handle some of the ball-handling, who could take some of the load off (him).”

Defense would be an obvious question facing a Brunson-Harden backcourt, but Wolfe also believes New York could survive that as well.

“For all the concerns about his defense, and they’re real … they get maybe overblown," Wolfe said. "James Harden has not been a negative on-off player in 10 years.”