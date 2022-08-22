Will Kenny Pickett challenge Trubisky for Week 1 Steelers starter role?

Can rookie QB Kenny Pickett challenge Mitch Trubisky for the Steelers Week 1 starting role ahead of the season?

PITTSBURGH — Rookie Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has more than impressed in his first two NFL preseason games and now much of the fan base is hoping the No. 20 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft will be the Week 1 starter in Pittsburgh.

After throwing 13-for-15 with 95 yards and two touchdowns last week, Pickett continued his strong play this past weekend going 6-for-7 for 76 yards with a touchdown.

Mitch Trubisky is expected to be the Week 1 starter and while fans may want to see Pickett in that role, Locked On Steelers podcast host Christopher Carter says pump the brakes.

He joined the Locked On Sports Today podcast with Peter Bukowski on Monday to explain why.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Sports Today podcast, bringing you expert conversations on the biggest stories in sports, every morning, in under 30 minutes.

"Mitch Trubisky is the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. I will say Kenny Pickett has aced every test that they've placed for him in game," Carter said on Locked On Sports Today. "The thing is, though, I know Mike Tomlin and when you watch Mike Tomlin and how he's coached over the years, you know, especially a quarterback, he wants to ease you into things."

"And you saw in the first game against the Seahawks lots of action but against third and second string guys, this game got actually against first string guys, but only two drives," Carter continued. "That was them saying, okay, this is what this tastes like. Okay, you enjoyed it. We're going to we're going to study that and maybe next time we'll get you a larger sample size. But Mitch Trubisky, they don't have to worry about that with him. They want to ease Kenny Pickett into it. That's what they're doing right now."

Steelers fans have been used to seeing Ben Roethlisberger over the past nearly 20 years as their starting QB. but once upon a time, it was Roethlisberger getting the ball as the starter as a rookie and leading the Steelers to the playoffs and eventually a Super Bowl XL win.

What could Kenny Pickett do over the next few weeks before Week 1 to at least make Mike Tomlin think twice about Trubisky as the Week 1 starter?

"I think the biggest thing is if Kenny Pickett, he's going to get a larger sample size against the Lions next weekend. During that larger sample size, if you see him still efficient and he throws some deep balls the Steelers like and you see him not fazed, I still think Tomlin will say Pickett is my number two, but Mitch Trubisky is on a shorter leash than we thought we'd need to have him on."

While the buzz has been around Pickett, Carter asserts the Steelers have loved what they've seen out of Mitch Trubisky, who they signed to a 2-year deal in March after a backup role with the Bills.

"At some point the Steelers will give Kenny Pickett his chance, but they like what Mitch Trubisky is putting together," Carter said. "Trubisky to his credit is being smart, he's not making mistakes and he's had pressure in his face and he's escaping it. If Kenny Pickett is going to overtake him, it would take a phenomenal Week 3. Like an astronomical stat line that you don't get in the preseason."