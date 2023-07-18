Understanding the stalemate between the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden

James Harden wants out of Philly, but lead executive Daryl Morey is staying patient.

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden surprised the NBA world on June 30 when he decided to opt into the final year of his deal at $36 million and remain under contract with the Philadelphia 76ers -- and ask for a trade away from the team.

Because of the nature of his contract and the leverage the 76ers now hold over the situation, Harden remains part of the team and is at a stalemate with management.

Locked On 76ers host Keith Pompey joined the Locked On Sports Today podcast to discuss the situation.

“James still wants out, and the Sixers still want a lot for James, and I feel like this is going to be something that’s going to continue on throughout the summer if not into the season," Pompey said.

Harden is in a bind. He could have pursued a new free agent deal in a new locale, but was unable to find a suitor he liked. Because he signed only a two-year contract with the 76ers last summer, he is not allowed to sign a contract extension. And while a trade may ultimately be the best outcome for both sides, the team has no reason to hurry the process along the way Harden wants.

“James feels a little disrespected … and a little upset," Pompey explained. "His teammates are trying to convince him … ‘we can make it work for this one year,’ but he wants out.”

From Philadelphia's standpoint, they have a track record with players like Ben Simmons of waiting out trade talks.

“They’re not going to trade him unless they can get something they deem equal value," Pompey said. "The 76ers are the third-best team in the East on paper, and they want to stay the third-best team in the East on paper after they make a move.”

Harden's preferred destination is the Clippers, but Los Angeles also must face down contract uncertainty and aging, even if they have an on-court need for a player like Harden.