Locked On NBA Mock Draft Special 2023: Predicting NBA Draft moves for all 30 teams

Here's how the Locked On NBA hosts think this week's NBA Draft could shake out.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2023 NBA Draft is this Thursday, and the Locked On Podcast Network assembled its roster of local experts to make picks and trades up and down the first round to predict the outcome of one of the league’s craziest nights.

Each host made the selection that makes the most sense for the team they cover, then provided analysis of the selection in our Locked On NBA Mock Draft show.

Tune in LIVE on draft night to Locked On NBA's Live NBA Draft Hangout on YouTube as Locked On's local team experts and NBA Draft experts react to all of the selections in real time

Below is a look at how the first round of the Locked On NBA Mock Draft Special shook out, with a trade into the top 10 as well as a surprise pick at No. 6.

Go inside the war rooms of each NBA team ahead of the draft:

1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, Center, France

2. Charlotte Hornets: Scoot Henderson, Guard, G-League Ignite

3. Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon Miller, Wing, Alabama

4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson, Guard, Overtime Elite

5. Detroit Pistons: Ausar Thompson, Wing, Overtime Elite

6. Orlando Magic: Gradey Dick, Wing, Kansas

7. Indiana Pacers: Jarace Walker, Forward, Houston

8. Washington Wizards: Cam Whitmore, Wing, Villanova

9. Oklahoma City Thunder (Mock Trade with UTA: Thunder get No. 9, Jazz get No. 12 and Utah’s 2024 first-round pick): Taylor Hendricks, Forward, UCF

10. Dallas Mavericks: Anthony Black, Guard, Arkansas

11. New York Knicks (Mock Trade with ORL: Knicks get No. 11, Chuma Okeke and Bol Bol, Magic get Isaiah Hartenstein and a 2024 2nd-round pick): Jordan Hawkins, Guard, UConn

12. Utah Jazz: Cason Wallace, Guard, Kentucky

13. Toronto Raptors: Kobe Bufkin, Guard, Michigan

14. New Orleans Pelicans: Nick Smith Jr, Guard, Arkansas

15. Atlanta Hawks: Dereck Lively, Big, Duke

16. Utah Jazz: Leonard Miller, Forward, G-League

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Jett Howard, Guard, Michigan

18. Miami Heat: GG Jackson, Forward, South Carolina

19. Golden State Warriors: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Guard, Indiana

20. New York Knicks (Mock Trade with HOU: Knicks get No. 20, Rockets get NYK top-10 protected 1st-round pick): Brice Sensabaugh, Forward, Ohio State

21. Utah Jazz (Mock Trade with BKN: Jazz get No. 21 and Patty Mills, Nets get No. 28): Keyonte George, Guard, Baylor

22. Brooklyn Nets: Rayan Rupert, Big, NZ Breakers

23. Portland Trail Blazers: Max Lewis, Forward, Pepperdine

24. Sacramento Kings: Kris Murray, Wing, Iowa

25. Toronto Raptors (Mock Trade with MEM: Raptors get No. 25, Tyus Jones, and 1st-round picks in 2024 and 2025, Grizzlies get OG Anunoby and a 2028 2nd-round pick): Bilal Coulibaly, Wing, France

26: Brooklyn Nets (Mock Trade with IND: Nets get No. 26, Pacers get Royce O’Neale): Colby Jones, Guard, Xavier

27: Charlotte Hornets: Dariq Whitehead, Forward, Duke

28: Brooklyn Nets: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Wing, Indiana

29. Indiana Pacers: Andre Jackson, Guard, UConn