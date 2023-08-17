How will James Harden and Daryl Morey standoff end for Philadelphia 76ers? | Locked On NBA

James Harden accused 76ers exec Daryl Morey of lying this week and wants to be traded.

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden ratcheted up the standoff between him and the Philadelphia 76ers when he accused lead executive Daryl Morey of lying during a marketing appearance in China this week.

Locked On NBA hosts Nick Angstadt and Pat Morenzoni discussed the state of the 76ers and where the situation goes from here in a Thursday edition of the podcast.

“I think it’s disastrous," Morenzoni said. "Because now you’re in a situation where you’re just trying to kumbaya your way into it.”

Philadelphia has so far maintained a hard line in contract negotiations with Harden and trade talks with rival teams. Harden ultimately opted into the final year of his contract and requested a trade. He is not eligible for an extension.

“I think we’re in a situation now where teams are fighting back," Morenzoni said. "The goal of being a GM on an NBA team is to win NBA championships. That means if I give you away for nothing, I put myself in a worse position.”

That leaves the 76ers with the option to either keep Harden after he said he would never play under Morey again, or trade him when the offers seem paltry.

Philadelphia is negotiating this situation as reigning MVP Joel Embiid nears age 30 and has yet to make it beyond the second round of the playoffs.

“I think the Sixers dump him for a package. I think Daryl Morey blinks first," Angstadt said. "I think he’s the one who goes ‘I can’t waste a year of Joel Embiid.’”