Does James Harden have any options left this NBA offseason? | Locked On NBA

Harden opted into the final year of his contract but wants a trade from the 76ers.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers less than 18 months ago, but is already on the outs with the organization after requesting a trade over the weekend at the outset of NBA free agency.

Locked On NBA insider Howard Beck discussed Harden's situation, and why he may be out of options around the league after playing the opt-in card.

“He’s now forcing his way off a team that has the reigning MVP in his prime," Beck said. "If James Harden wants to win, if winning is the priority … James Harden should just stay put, because Joel Embiid is the best ticket he’s got.”

Harden may want to go to the Clippers or a different team, but it will also be hard for Los Angeles to make a deal bidding against themselves, when Philadelphia can go into the season being patient on a trade.

“There is not an obvious market for him, or at least not a huge one," Beck said.

Los Angeles has the salary pieces to trade for Harden, but they probably won't want to give up too much, either.

“I don’t even know if the Clippers make that much sense now," Beck said. "But he does have some ability to scare off anybody who’s worried about him walking after a year.”