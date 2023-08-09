Dropped passes and no Travis Kelce lead to Week 1 loss for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City

The Detroit Lions handed the defending Super Bowl Champions a 21-20 loss on Thursday Night Football thanks to key drops from Kansas City's wideouts.

Example video title will go here for this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' quest to defend their Super Bowl trophy got off to a poor start on Thursday night, when the Detroit Lions came into town and left with a 21-20 victory - handing Patrick Mahomes the first Week 1 loss of his career.

Mahomes did not have his top receiving target, tight end Travis Kelce, who was held out for precautionary reasons after suffering a knee injury earlier in the week.

Kansas City instead relied on their wide receiver corps, which yielded a lot of frustrating drops and ultimately contributed significantly to KC's loss, as pointed out by Matt Derrick on the Locked on Chiefs podcast.

"[Kadarius] Toney had a couple of drops that were ballgame killers," Derrick said. "He wasn't alone, Skyy Moore had a really rough game too. That was the one I did not see coming. With Toney it's been a layoff for a while, he might just need to get his timing down. Skyy it's more problematic."

Toney and Moore combined for just one reception and one yard, while Toney had a ball bounce off his hands in the third quarter which led to a pick six for rookie defensive back Brian Branch.

Mahomes only threw for 226 yards, and it was clear not having the experienced Kelce out there created problems for Kansas City's typically elite offense.