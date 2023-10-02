Commanders running back Brian Robinson on how to stop the Philadelphia Eagles

Commanders' Brian Robinson thinks time of possession is critical for the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. He spoke with Locked On Sports Today in Arizona.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday, February 12 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams are elite offensive programs, led by quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, and this game is going to test these two teams in a major way as they look to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Locked on Sports Today host Peter Bukowski got an opportunity to speak with Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson on Friday's episode, and he gave his insight into the Eagles after his team went 1-1 against them in 2022.

"They're a tough team," Robinson said. "You let them get momentum and they are hard to stop. They are a very high momentum team and if you let them get going they will roll all over you."

The Eagles scored the third most points in the NFL last season and they carried that momentum into the playoffs, dropping 38 points in the divisional round vs. New York and another 31 against San Francisco in the NFC Championship.

Robinson believes Kansas City can win this game despite Philadelphia's potent offense, and the man under center is a big reason why.

"They [Kansas City] can slow them down by extending their time of possession on the field," Robinson continued. "Keeping Patrick Mahomes on the field as long as they possibly can to put up as many points as they can."