How concerned should Mavs fans be with Luka Doncic's injury?

What needs to happen for the Mavericks to win their series against the Jazz, with Luka out at least for Game 1?

DALLAS — Luka Doncic finished the year as a dark horse MVP candidate and his play led people to think the Mavericks could potentially make a run at the NBA Finals in the Western Conference. But now, there’s major concerns as he reportedly won’t be ready for Game 1 against the Utah Jazz after he suffered a calf injury.

Doncic hasn’t been practicing but he’s been at practice and has been on the exercise bike. The Mavs star scored 30+ in six of the Mavs final eight games of the season.

Locked On Mavericks podcast host Nick Angstadt joined Peter Bukowski on the Locked On Today podcast Friday to give his thoughts on Luka's status and what needs to happen for the Mavs to contend.

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On Today podcast hosted by Peter Bukowski gets you caught up every morning on the biggest stories in sports without taking up your free time.

“We’re still holding our breaths, it just seems like all of Dallas, every Mavs fan in the world has just been holding their breath since last Sunday when all this happened," Angstadt said on Locked On Today. "Ever since he went out of that game, we’ve just been waiting…We learned that it’s not super serious, but we learned calf strains are complicated…He’s out for game one and we’re not sure after that.”

The Mavericks have their matchup with the Jazz. Without Luka though, how many games can the Mavs win, and can they win this series?

“It starts with if the Mavericks can steal one of these two games at home,” Angstadt said. “If they can steal one of these two games at home, then all of a sudden my answer becomes a little more obvious. You look at it and see they’re going to play Saturday at noon, but it was the worst slot they could’ve gotten, the earliest playoff game they could get. Then they play Game 2 Monday. And then they fly to Utah and play on Thursday. That’s almost two weeks from when he had the injury, so you could see Game 3 he could come back. Can the Mavs win four games in a row when Luka comes back? Sure.”

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On Mavs podcast, your daily podcast covering all things Dallas Mavericks. Free and available on all platforms

Angstadt contends that if the Mavericks can hit threes, they can beat anybody. But on the flip side, the Mavericks haven’t won a game in Utah this year or last year, and haven’t won in Utah since 2016.

“That’s definitely a tough task and a tall order. If they can steal one of these two home games, then that’s a better shot for Dallas.”

The additional concern is how effective will Luka be coming off this injury? If the Mavericks are in a hole early in the series, they'll need Luka to come back strong.