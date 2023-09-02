Is Lamar Jackson hinting at long term extension with Baltimore? | Locked on Ravens

An Instagram post has Baltimore fans believing the Ravens are nearing an extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

BALTIMORE — While the NFL offseason doesn't start in earnest until the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII, the Lamar Jackson saga in Baltimore has already taken multiple twists and turns.

The latest is a social media post from Jackson, which many have interpreted as a sign he is planning to sign an extension to stay in Baltimore long-term.

Jackson posted a series of photos on Instagram showing him wearing Ravens colors, a Ravens t-shirt, as well as a Baltimore chain, while also wearing a backpack which some believe is his way of indicating he 'secured the bag'.

Locked on Ravens host Kevin Oestreicher believes the uncertainty around Jackson's status is starting to make fans extra jumpy until a resolution is announced.

"This one really got people going because there's just so much anticipation about what in the world is going to happen with Lamar," Oestreicher said. "Is he going to stay in Baltimore? Is he going to get traded? Is there a franchise [tag]? There are so many different possibilities."

Jackson did not suit up for Baltimore in their final five regular-season games, as well as the team's Wild Card game, while nursing a knee injury.

He turned down a six-year deal that would have guaranteed him $133 million, with reports indicating he is hoping to reset the quarterback market after Deshaun Watson received $230 million guaranteed from the Cleveland Browns.

A nearly $100 million difference is difficult to overcome, but perhaps Jackson's latest social media posts indicate a deal is imminent - which would be great news for Baltimore fans and players, many who have advocated for the Baltimore front office to make Jackson a Raven for life.

Of course, social media posts can sometimes just be social media posts, and Oestreicher is quick to point out that drawing any kind of conclusion from this is silly, as things change by the minute in the NFL.