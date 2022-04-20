Devin Booker injury believed to be mild, but unlikely to play Games 3, 4 in New Orleans

Good news for Suns fans as Devin Booker's injury is believed to be mild, but he'll still likely miss the next two games against the Pelicans.

PHOENIX — Devin Booker will likely miss multiple playoff games after he suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs against the Pelicans, forcing him to miss the entire fourth quarter.

Booker's hamstring injury is "believed to be mild," but he will likely miss Games 3 and 4 in New Orleans. However, Booker is not being ruled out of returning to the opening series against the Pelicans.

Woj now calling it a confirmed hamstring strain for Booker but a mild one is great news for him and the Suns. Not ruling him out for the series is a great starting point for the timeline. — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) April 20, 2022

Hard to picture Book returning in this series right now. These injuries usually take weeks to heal. He missed nearly 3-weeks (7 games) earlier this season w/ a left hammy strain. #Suns were 5-2 w/o him.



Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins missed a month w/ a grade 2 hamstring strain. https://t.co/Y1lOR7brEn — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 20, 2022

Booker previously missed seven games with a hamstring injury in November. If this injury is the same or similar, he could miss roughly 10 days. If the Suns-Pelicans series got to seven games, that finale would take place April 30.

The Pelicans stole one from the Suns in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Brandon Ingram had 37 points as the Pelicans went 17-for-30 from three and seemingly couldn't miss down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

Booker had 31 points at half and left the game in the third with 31 and played just 24 minutes.

The Suns will need to rely on increased scoring from others in the absence of Booker. Chris Paul went for 30 points in Game 1 and Mikal Bridges went for 19 in Game 2, as leading scorers other than Booker. Now Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder become very important as the Suns will be without Booker for at least two games.

Here's what our camera caught of Devin Booker's injury... Book throws a towel on the bench and whatever he said to Jae Crowder isn't good. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/ZcNiPAA7yz — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 20, 2022

Despite the Game 2 loss and Booker injury, Locked On Suns podcast host Brendon Kleen said there's no reason to think the Suns can't win the next three games in this series.

"They have not looked anything like themselves through 96 minutes," Kleen said. "Yes you can point to rebounding, yes you can point to Brandon Ingram. But the Suns can win Game 3, they can win Game 4, they can win Game 5 and end this. They absolutely have the means to win this series and the way they played in Game 2 doesn't change that for me, Devin Booker's injury doesn't change that for me."

Life w/o their MVPs: In total, #Suns were 8-6 without Booker this year, 11-6 without Chris Paul and 3-3 when both were out. @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 20, 2022