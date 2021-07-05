What does Jalen Hurts have for an encore vs. San Francisco? | Locked On Eagles

Jalen Hurts' 2021 debut has left us wondering, what does he have up his sleeve next?

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 7.

It was a shockingly good debut for Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Atlanta.

Hurts' day in Atlanta was up there with some of the best Week 1 performances the organization has ever seen.

Michael Vick replacing Kevin Kolb as the starter against Green Bay in 2010; Chip Kelly's debut in Washington on Monday Night Football in 2013; Carson Wentz taking the reins against Cleveland in 2016.

The list goes on and on.

The second year signal caller and first-time starter finished with over 300 yards from scrimmage, three touchdowns, no turnovers, and a top-six passer rating across the NFL.

It was a near-flawless performance as Hurts attempts to prove to the Eagles, he can be the long-term answer.

Of course, he did it against a Falcons defense that will be one of the weaker units he will face all year. That doesn't take anything away from the performance. Hurts did what he was supposed to do and more.

Now can he repeat that performance against a stronger San Francisco 49ers defense on Sunday in the Eagles home opener?

What should fans want to see more of the same from Hurts in his encore performance? What part of his game needs improvement?

Decision making

One of the most impressive parts of Hurts' game against the Falcons was his command of the offense.

For a quarterback that started just four previous games and was playing in a brand-new offense with young weapons, it looked like he had been running that unit for over a decade.

Atlanta tried to force Hurts into rushed decisions and potential mistakes by blitzing him frequently, but it always felt like he had an answer.

He finished 10 of 13 for 138 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers, and no sacks taken against the blitz. Pro Football Focus gave Hurts the highest grade of any quarterback against pressure.

Even with rushers everywhere, Hurts found ways to escape time and time again.

He did a great job of knowing when to run, check the ball down, or scramble to open the pass.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE LOCKED ON EAGLES PODCAST: Apple // Google Podcasts // Spotify // Stitcher // TuneIn

Throwing with anticipation

One of the areas that needed the most improvement in Hurts' game from Year 1 to Year 2 was his efficiency as a passer, especially in the pocket.

Key parts of improving in that area are the ability to process coverages faster, go through progressions, and deliver passes with anticipation.

Throwing to a window/area, not a player; Hurts did just that against the Falcons, consistently throwing his receivers open.

The best example of this would be the touchdown at the end of the first half to tight end Dallas Goedert.

Hurts escaped pressure, rolled to his right, and through a strike in between two defenders. The throw came before Goedert made his break to the ride side of the end zone, as he was still working through heavy coverage.

Hurts created all day.

According to the NFL's "Next Gen Stats", the second-year signal caller had the fifth highest completion percentage over expected. That means he added 9.1% more onto his completion percentage than what the plays should have created.

Create more from within

The way the Eagles offensive personnel is built, they are always going to be a team that relies heavily on getting their quarterback and wide receivers on the move, especially behind the line of scrimmage and outside the numbers.

That is the strength of the team.

However, the more film defenses get on this unit, the more they will emphasize containing that part of the offense.

Hurts will need to be able to stand in the pocket, and consistently deliver across the middle of the field

22 passing attempts were within five yards of the line of scrimmage, while 13 completions came behind the line. Only a few completions were over the middle of the field.

Hurts also averaged just 3.5 yards per pass in Atlanta.

If Hurts is going to be the Eagles franchise quarterback, they will need to know if he can consistently thrive as a passer in multiple areas of the field.

The San Francisco 49ers defense will be a tougher challenge for Hurts in Week 2.