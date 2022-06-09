What is Howie Roseman planning to do with added salary cap space? | Locked On Eagles

Is Roseman planning on pulling off a few more of his classic preseason/midseason extensions that tend to create team friendly deals before a player hits the market?

PHILADELPHIA — Just three days away from the Philadelphia Eagles' season opener against the Detroit Lions, general manager Howie Roseman is still busy at work planning for the future.

On Thursday morning, Roseman and the Eagles' front office agreed to a restructured contract with both right tackle Lane Johnson and kicker Jake Elliott. The moves created about $6.9 million in salary cap space for the 2022 season. $5.88 million of Johnson’s base salary, as well as $2.715 million of Elliott’s base salary were converted into signing bonuses to clear the space.

It is a vintage move for Roseman. He gives players he believes will be contributors long term more guaranteed money up front, reducing their current salary cap hit. It kicks the can down the road in the sense that Johnson and Elliott’s future cap hits will be bigger than they were before the move.

So, what is Roseman planning to do with the added cap space he now has?

Well, the Eagles have many key starters on both sides of the ball that are on expiring contracts. Is Roseman planning on pulling off a few more of his classic preseason/midseason extensions that tend to create team friendly deals before a player hits the competitive open market?

Last year, he extended almost the entire 2018 draft class right before, and during the 2021 season. Left tackle Jordan Mailata, tight end Dallas Goedert, defensive end Josh Sweat, and cornerback Avonte Maddox all received new contracts.

Who will he pay this year?

On offense, both starting running back Miles Sanders and starting right guard Isaac Seumalo are set to become free agents in 2023.

On defense, there are six starters that will need new deals.

Both starting linebackers in Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards, both starting defensive tackles in Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, and starting defensive backs in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry are all playing on expiring deals.

Let’s say the Eagles want to pay four or five of these eight pending free agents, as they also prepare for future deals with the likes of Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Darius Slay, and others.

The top priorities for the team should be Gardner-Johnson, White, Cox, and Seumalo.

The Eagles just traded for Gardner-Johnson, who was the missing piece at safety this defense desperately needed, but not just for the 2022 season. Philadelphia needs multiple safety options long term as well. Gardner-Johnson is just 24-years-old and in the middle of prime.

White is another versatile second-level player that should be the priority linebacker signing over Edwards. White is in his prime, coming off a career best season in Los Angeles on top of an impressive summer with the Eagles. He is the superior athlete and coverage linebacker.

Philadelphia also has rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean waiting in the wings to potentially replace Edwards as the starting MIKE LB.

Keeping Cox over Hargrave isn’t based on who is currently the better player. It is about value and what the defense has waiting in the wings at defensive tackle.

Hargrave is coming off his best season as a pass rusher, leading the Eagles in sacks with 7.5 in 2021. However, the Eagles just traded up in the first round to select defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

The organization plans on Davis being one of the heartbeats of this unit long term. They also have a promising second year player in Milton Williams, who should also command a bigger role.

Hargrave is going to get a sizable new contract, especially if he picks up where he left off last year. Cox is still a good player and leader that may be a cheaper option if the Eagles' legend wants to finish his career in Philadelphia.

When it comes to the offense, Seumalo has done a great job this summer recovering from a serious lisfranc injury and transitioning from left guard to right guard. He is still a younger player that probably wouldn’t break the bank by signing a new deal.

Sanders will be the tough call.

Running backs are more replaceable than any position in the NFL. Rookies including late round picks, a stable of cheaper backs with different skill sets, mobile quarterbacks, and elite offensive lines; there are a lot of ways to make up most of the production that even the best at the position provide.

Sanders has also struggled to stay healthy the last two seasons. Teams do not like to invest a second contract in running backs with an injury history.

On the other side of the debate, compared to other positions, running back contracts don’t tend to break the bank. Sanders is also one of the most explosive, and efficient players at his position when healthy. That is certainly an asset to have on offense.